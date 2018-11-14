Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, and More Will Join Chris McCarrell and Kristin Stokes in THE LIGHTNING THIEF Tour - Full Cast Announced!

The producers of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL are thrilled to announce that full casting is complete for the upcoming national tour of the musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel written by Rick Riordan.

As previously announced, Chris McCarrell and Kristin Stokes will reprise the roles of Percy Jackson and Annabeth, respectively, after bringing the characters to life in the critically acclaimed New York production. In addition to McCarrell and Stokes, two other actors from the New York production will reprise their roles on the road: Sarah Beth Pfeifer as Clarice and others, and James Hayden Rodriguez as Luke and others. The cast also features Izzy Figueroa (Understudy for Grover, Mr. Brunner, Assistant Stage Manager), Jorrel Javier (Grover and Mr. D), Ryan Knowles (Chiron and others), Sam Leicht (Understudy for Percy and Luke), Jalynn Steele (Sally and others), and T. Shyvonne Stewart (Understudy for Sally and Clarice).

The full cast album has just been released on Spotify for streaming. Check out the album here.

The national tour of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL launches in Chicago in January 2019. The tour route includes: Fayetteville, AR (Jan 4-5 - preview performances), Chicago, IL (Jan 8-13), Charlotte, NC (Jan 15-20), Philadelphia, PA (Jan 22-27), Findlay, OH (Jan 29), Worcester, MA (Jan 31-Feb 3), Bethlehem, PA (Feb 13), Washington, DC (Feb 15-17), Schenectady, NY (Feb 22-23), Detroit, MI (February 26-March 9), Toronto, ON (March 19-24), New York, NY (March 27-31), Durham, NC (April 9-10), Sacramento, CA (April 18-21), Seattle, WA (April 23-28), Eugene, OR (April 30), Reno, NV (May 3-5), Portland, OR (May 7-8), San Jose, CA (May 10-12), San Antonio, TX (May 15), Dallas, TX (May 21-26), Cheyenne, WY (May 28-29), Tulsa, OK (May 31-June 1), Wilmington, NC (June 4-5), Atlanta, GA (June 7-9), Ft. Lauderdale, FL (June 25-June 30), and Tampa, FL (July 9-14).

Please continue to check the show's website for routing updates. With more than 100 million copies of the book series sold worldwide, this global phenomenon has found a new home on the live stage. Following a sold out run in New York City, where it garnered 3 Drama Desk Award nominations, including Best Musical, this "winning adaptation" (The Hollywood Reporter) is coming to rock a city near you. As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL has a Drama Desk nominated book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, and is directed byStephen Brackett, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, with set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, Obie award winning sound design by Ryan Rumery, fight direction by Rod Kinter and orchestrations by Wiley Deweese and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan andthe Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Greg Schaffert, Lang Entertainment Group, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle and Roy Lennox, Glass Half Full Productions, Hummel/Greene, Mary Maggio, Tim Schwider, and Van Dean/Meredith Lucio in partnership with The Road Company.

More information about THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is available at www.lightningthiefmusical.com.

