Wake Up With BWW 10/2: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Opens Tonight, and More!

We'd like to wish a happy opening to Freestyle Love Supreme, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

The Great Society officially opened last night on Broadway. Read all of the reviews in our roundup below!

Nominations are officially open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld regional awards, for the 2018-2019 season.

Is Neil Patrick Harris going to be a Broadway director? Rumor has it, he's directed a Broadway-aimed musical called Make Believe!

2) Rialto Chatter: Will Neil Patrick Harris Direct New Musical MAKE BELIEVE on Broadway?

by Stephi Wild

Neil Patrick Harris may be planning his Broadway return. But this time he won't be taking the stage. According to PureWow, NPH says that his schedule is just too hectic to return to acting on stage at the moment. But, that won't keep him from Broadway!. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Head Down the Yellow Brick Road with Paper Mill's CHASING RAINBOWS

Don your ruby slippers and grab Toto as you take a peek inside Paper Mill Playhouse's New Jersey premiere of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Guest Appearance in FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is currently in previews at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street. For the first time on Broadway, this strictly limited engagement, produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny Steingart and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, will feature special guests at select performances that include Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Daveed Diggs, and Miranda. Miranda recently stopped by the show and you can check out photos of him and the crew in action!. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: First Look at SLAVE PLAY on Broadway!

Preview performances are underway for Slave Play, the acclaimed new play by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Robert O'Hara, at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) ahead of an official opening night of Sunday, October 6.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Opening night coverage: The Great Society officially opened last night on Broadway. Read all of the reviews for the show here!

Set Your DVR...

Taye Diggs will appear on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Ben Platt will appear on THE VIEW

What we're watching: Go Inside Rehearsals for the National Tour of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the tour of the Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island will launch at The Carson Center for Performing Arts in Paducah, KY on October 12, 2019, followed by its official opening in Nashville, TN at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on October 15, 2019. Once On This Island will play over 25 cities in its first year on tour.

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda & FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Bring Hip Hop Improv To THE TONIGHT SHOW

The cast of @freestylelove makes up freestyle raps on the spot using audience suggestions like "open-plan seating" and "bunions." More with @freestylelove on #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/YqmxZMFFtw - Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) October 1, 2019

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Freestyle Love Supreme, now making its Broadway debut, hit the stage at The Tonight Show to break off a taste of their incredible hip hop improv using audience suggestions like "open-plan seating" and "bunions."!

