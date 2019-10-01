Review Roundup: THE GREAT SOCIETY Opens On Broadway - See What The Critics Think!

Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan returns to Broadway with the second of his two exhilarating dramas celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy: The Great Society.



Capturing Johnson's passionate and aggressive attempts to build a great society for all, The Great Society follows his epic triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the destruction of Vietnam, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

See what the critics are saying!

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Whereas Bryan Cranston brought a dogged vitality and wily command to the role, Brian Cox's version, though still spouting folksy Texas wisdoms and capable of manipulating his foes, seems older, wearier and less secure in his power. This is appropriate to Johnson's story during this period of upheaval: The great strong-armer and glad-hander is losing his grip. But in the absence of Cranston's central charisma, the play-already spread thin by the longer time frame-seems even more like an illustrated lecture.

Related Articles