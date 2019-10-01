Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Guest Appearance in FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is currently in previews at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street. For the first time on Broadway, this strictly limited engagement, produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny Steingart and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, will feature special guests at select performances that include Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Daveed Diggs, and Miranda.

Miranda recently stopped by the show and you can check out photos of him and the crew in action below!

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme will open on Wednesday, October 2 and end its run on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will be one of the first phone-free experiences on Broadway. Upon arrival at the theater, guests will secure all phones, smart watches, etc. in a lockable Yondr pouchthat will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show. This is intended to create a truly memorable and personal experience. For more information, visit overyondr.com.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."





