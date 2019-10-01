Nominations Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Awards Worldwide, Presented by TodayTix!
Nominations are NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Awards worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theater in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever.
Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Choose your closest region from the list below!
United States
Canada
|Calgary
|Edmonton
|Montreal
|Ottawa
|Toronto
|Vancouver
International
|Argentina
|Germany
|Netherlands
|Australia - Sydney
|India
|Norway
|Austria
|Ireland
|Peru
|Brazil
|Israel
|Philippines
|Colombia
|Italy
|South Africa
|Denmark
|Mexico
|Sweden
|France
|UK / West End
BroadwayWorld Sites
|Cabaret
|Dance
|Opera
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The LAPD caught woman on camera singing opera beautifully in a public transport station in Los Angeles recently. The unidentified woman has gone viral... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a Graphic Novel in 2020
He has haunted Broadway for over three decades, and in 2020, his story will be adapted yet again. Titan Comics will release a fully authorized graphi... (read more)
Photo Flash: Hillary Clinton Visits FROZEN on Broadway
This afternoon, Hillary Clinton paid a visit to Arendelle when she stopped by Frozen on Broadway! After the show she posed for photos with Caissie Lev... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt Performs 'Bad Habit' at the Global Citizen Festival
Ben Platt appeared at today's Global Citizen Festival, where he performed his single 'Bad Habit' for the audience.... (read more)
BWW Countdown: 5 Moments We Can't Wait For in THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical!
There can be miracles when you believe in The Prince of Egypt. That's right, the beloved 1998 animated movie has been turned into a musical, which is ... (read more)
Ramin Karimloo, Telly Leung And More Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concert in Japan
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Tokyu Orb Theatre will present a concert production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR beginning October 11th.... (read more)