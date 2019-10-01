Rialto Chatter: Will Neil Patrick Harris Direct New Musical MAKE BELIEVE on Broadway?

Neil Patrick Harris may be planning his Broadway return. But this time he won't be taking the stage.

According to PureWow, NPH says that his schedule is just too hectic to return to acting on stage at the moment.

"I don't have anything [onstage] coming up just because the commitment for that is so long and, especially as a dad, it can be hard to do eight shows a week including two on weekends. It's rough," he said.

But, that won't keep him from Broadway!

"I am directing a musical called Make Believe that's going to be going to Broadway eventually," he shared.

He explains the show as, "sort of about young magicians from different walks of life going to Las Vegas to compete in a competition to be the best kid magician."

He says that, while it's in the early stages, it will also be part magic show.

Read more on PureWow.

In 2014, Neil Patrick Harris starred in the title role in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH on Broadway, for which he won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. Harris has hosted the Tony Awards in 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2013, for which he won several special class Emmy Awards. He also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2009 and 2013, and hosted the 87th Academy Awards in 2015.

On television, Harris is known for playing the title character on Doogie Howser, M.D. (1989-1993), Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014, for which he was nominated for four Emmy Awards), and Count Olaf on A Series of Unfortunate Events. Harris is also known for his role as the title character in Joss Whedon's musical Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog (2008) and a fictional version of himself in the Harold & Kumar film series (2004-2011). His other films include Starship Troopers (1997), Beastly (2011), The Smurfs (2011), The Smurfs 2(2013), A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014), and Gone Girl (2014).





Related Articles