Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Bring Hip Hop Improv To THE TONIGHT SHOW
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Freestyle Love Supreme, now making its Broadway debut, hit the stage at The Tonight Show to break off a taste of their incredible hip hop improv using audience suggestions like "open-plan seating" and "bunions."!
See video below and watch the full performance tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight at 11:35pm ET!
A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme will open tomorrow Wednesday, October 2 and end its run on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
The cast of @freestylelove makes up freestyle raps on the spot using audience suggestions like "open-plan seating" and "bunions." More with @freestylelove on #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/YqmxZMFFtw- Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) October 1, 2019
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will be one of the first phone-free experiences on Broadway. Upon arrival at the theater, guests will secure all phones, smart watches, etc. in a lockable Yondr pouchthat will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show. This is intended to create a truly memorable and personal experience. For more information, visit overyondr.com.
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."
