Wake Up With BWW 10/17: THE SOUND INSIDE and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Open, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

First, we'd like to wish a happy opening to The Sound Inside which officially opens on Broadway tonight! We'd also like to wish a happy opening to the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors!

Mrs. Doubtfire is officially coming to Broadway! The show will begin previews on March 9, 2020 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, ahead of an official opening on April 5. Rob McClure will lead the cast in the title role.

Last night, The Lightning Thief officially opened on Broadway. Read all of the reviews below!

This just in! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the film of the same name, will open on Broadway this coming spring at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Previews will begin Monday, March 9, 2020 in advance of an official opening night on Sunday, April 5, 2020.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: First Look At The National Tour Of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

by BroadwayWorld TV

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic musical, Jesus Christ Superstar officially launched the 50th anniversary tour at Austin's Bass Concert Hall on October 8th before visiting over 30 cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, Dallas and Chicago. Check out brand new video of the cast in action!. (more...)

3) Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of SOFT POWER at the Public?

by Review Roundups

The Public Theater presents Soft Power, with play and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Henry Hwang, music and additional lyrics by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, choreography by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton, and is directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman.. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: THE ROSE TATTOO Company Celebrates Opening Night!

by Linda Lenzi

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of The Rose Tattoo officially opened last night, October 15, 2019, at the American Airlines Theatre. . (more...)

5) Cast And Creatives Announced For MOBY DICK Premiere At American Repertory Theatre

American Repertory Theater has announced the creative team and cast of Moby-Dick, with music, lyrics, book, and orchestrations by Dave Malloy, developed with and directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The Sound Inside officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker leads the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Previews are already underway for the play, which is set to open on October 17, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play The Sound Inside is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story-the question is how it ends.

Little Shop of Horrors officially opens off-Broadway tonight!

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opens October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), where it plays through January 19, 2020.

Howard Ashman & Alan Menken's landmark musical returns to New York under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), with preview performances beginning Tuesday, September 17, ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Joining Groff ("Seymour"), Blanchard ("Audrey") and Borle ("Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.") in the cast are Tom Alan Robbins ("Mushnik"), Kingsley Leggs ("The Voice of Audrey II"), Ari Groover ("Ronnette"), Salome Smith ("Crystal"), Joy Woods ("Chiffon") Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Reviews: The Lightning Thief officially opened on Broadway last night! Read all of the revies here!

Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway, one of NYC's best-loved and highly anticipated productions, is back this season after a five-year absence.

Spoofs include Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, this season's Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof,, Dear Evan Hansen, and the new generation of Broadway stars including Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivo, Alex Brightman and exciting turns by Bette Midler, Andre De Shields, Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and several surprises.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Susan Stroman, who turns 65 today!

Ms. Stroman directed and choreographed The Scottsboro Boys on Broadway, where it received 12 Tony Award nominations. The show has continued to garner acclaim with her recent productions at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre, American Conservatory Theater, and the Ahmanson Theatre. She directed and choreographed The Producers, winner of a record-making 12 Tony Awards, including Best Direction and Best Choreography. She co-created, directed and choreographed the groundbreaking musical Contact for Lincoln Center Theater, winning the 2000 Tony Award for Best Choreography, as well as Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel Awards and a 2003 Emmy Award for "Live from Lincoln Center".

Other Broadway credits include Big Fish, Oklahoma! (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Olivier Awards), Young Frankenstein, Thou Shalt Not, The Music Man (Outer Critics Circle Award), The Frogs, Steel Pier, Big, Show Boat (Tony, Outer Critics Circle Awards), Picnic and Crazy for You (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Olivier Awards).

Off-Broadway credits include The Scottsboro Boys (Lucille Lortel Award), Happiness, And the World Goes 'Round (Outer Critics Circle Award), and Flora, the Red Menace. For ten years she choreographed Madison Square Garden's annual spectacular, A Christmas Carol (Outer Critics Circle Award). For New York City Opera she choreographed A Little Night Music, 110 in the Shade, and Don Giovanni.

