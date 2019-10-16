AMERICAN SON
VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of AMERICAN SON on Netflix

Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and director Kenny Leon discuss the way in which American Son on Netflix is a chance to walk in someone else's shoes and relate to everyone's perspectives as this tragic story unfolds, and the opportunity to bring this story to a wider, global audience.

AMERICAN SON tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son.

AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Washington and Pilar Savone executive produce under Washington's banner Simpson Street. Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold also serve as executive producers.

