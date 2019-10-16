VIDEO: First Look At The National Tour Of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic musical, Jesus Christ Superstar officially launched the 50th anniversary tour at Austin's Bass Concert Hall on October 8th before visiting over 30 cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, Dallas and Chicago. Check out brand new video of the cast in action!

The cast is led by Aaron LaVigne (Spider Man: Turn Off The Dark, RENT) in the role of Jesus along with James Delisco Beeks (Kinky Boots, Aida) as Judas, Jenna Rubaii(Groundhog Day, American Idiot) as Jesus' devoted follower Mary and Alvin Crawford(The Lion King, Candide) as Caiaphas.

Casting also includes Tommy Sherlock(Pilate), Tyce Green (Annas), Eric A. Lewis (Simon), Paul Louis Lessard (Herod), Tommy McDowell (Peter), along with David André, Sara Andreas, Wesley J. Barnes, Brian Golub, Brittany Rose Hammond, Garfield Hammonds, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Sheila Jones, Rebecca Kritzer, Jacob Lacopo, Charles McCall, Danny Mchugh, Pepe Nufrio, Sarah Parker, Erick Patrick, Sandy Redd, Jasmine Schmenk, Derek Ferguson and Chelsea Williams (Pepe Nufrio and Tommy Sherlock are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association).

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

The North American tour will be helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie, with set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee, Tom Scutt and music supervision by Tom Deering. Rounding out the creative team is lighting design by Lee Curran, with co-sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster.

For additional information about this production, please visit JesusChristSuperstar.com.





