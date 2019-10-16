Review Roundup: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Opens on Broadway- The Critics Weigh In!

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical opens officially tonight, October 16, at the Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th Street).

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter: Mea culpa. The show's producers apparently took my review, and many other favorable notices, too much to heart. Arriving on Broadway following a national tour for a limited run (timed to the upcoming holiday season, natch), The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical has lost all of its charms while gaining a dramatic uptick in ticket prices. What seemed inventive and clever in the confines of a small off-Broadway theater feels utterly wan in its current incarnation. The production represents glorified children's theater, only with seats going for as much as $199. Any parents who shell out that kind of money for this tacky, bargain-basement production seriously need to reevaluate their financial priorities.

Helen Shaw, Time Out: In order to enjoy the The Lightning Thief, a myth-filled musicalization of Rick Riordan's first Percy Jackson novel, you'll need to read the book. Many of the show's current attendees obviously have: Secondary characters get entrance applause. But while those young theatergoers can fill in any missing details from memory, the challenge of turning a YA bildungsroman full of epic battles and road trips and snake-haired monsters into a musical has overwhelmed the creative team. In staying faithful to the novel, they've wound up with a mess.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Kids love Harry Potter because J.K. Rowling refused to dispense facile bromides and instead trusted them with complexity and ambiguity. And Potterland has always showed the punters how their hard-earned cash has been spent for their enjoyment. Those are the lessons "The Lightning Thief" has to learn. You know, along the way.

Related Articles