THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
Click Here for More Articles on THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

Review Roundup: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Opens on Broadway- The Critics Weigh In!

Article Pixel Oct. 16, 2019  
Review Roundup: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Opens on Broadway- The Critics Weigh In!

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical opens officially tonight, October 16, at the Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th Street).

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter: Mea culpa. The show's producers apparently took my review, and many other favorable notices, too much to heart. Arriving on Broadway following a national tour for a limited run (timed to the upcoming holiday season, natch), The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical has lost all of its charms while gaining a dramatic uptick in ticket prices. What seemed inventive and clever in the confines of a small off-Broadway theater feels utterly wan in its current incarnation. The production represents glorified children's theater, only with seats going for as much as $199. Any parents who shell out that kind of money for this tacky, bargain-basement production seriously need to reevaluate their financial priorities.

Helen Shaw, Time Out: In order to enjoy the The Lightning Thief, a myth-filled musicalization of Rick Riordan's first Percy Jackson novel, you'll need to read the book. Many of the show's current attendees obviously have: Secondary characters get entrance applause. But while those young theatergoers can fill in any missing details from memory, the challenge of turning a YA bildungsroman full of epic battles and road trips and snake-haired monsters into a musical has overwhelmed the creative team. In staying faithful to the novel, they've wound up with a mess.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Kids love Harry Potter because J.K. Rowling refused to dispense facile bromides and instead trusted them with complexity and ambiguity. And Potterland has always showed the punters how their hard-earned cash has been spent for their enjoyment. Those are the lessons "The Lightning Thief" has to learn. You know, along the way.

Buy Tickets at TodayTix

Related Articles

From This Author Review Roundups

  • Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of SOFT POWER at the Public?
  • Review Roundup: Marisa Tomei Stars In Tennessee Williams' THE ROSE TATTOO - See What The Critics Are Saying!
  • Review Roundup: Did the Critics Cut Loose at the Kennedy Center's FOOTLOOSE?
  • Review Roundup: Tracy Letts' LINDA VISTA Opens On Broadway - See What The Critics Are Saying!