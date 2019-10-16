VIDEO: Watch Camila Mendes Perform 'All That Jazz' on RIVERDALE

Watch a sneak peek at tonight's episode of Riverdale, which features Camila Mendes' character, Veronica, performing ALL THAT Jazz from Chicago.

In the episode, Archie (KJ Apa) encourages Mad Dog (Eli Goree) to attend Riverdale High and join the football team. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) meets Mr. Chipping (guest star Sam Witwer), who offers him a spot at an elite school called Stonewall Prep. Veronica (Camila Mendes) is conflicted when information about her involvement in Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) arrest leaks to the public. Kevin (Casey Cott) applies for a spot on the Blue & Gold to make amends with Betty (Lili Reinhart). And Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) goes head to head with Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith), the school's new principal.

