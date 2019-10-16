The Rose Tattoo
Photo Coverage: THE ROSE TATTOO Company Celebrates Opening Night!

Article Pixel Oct. 16, 2019  

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of The Rose Tattoo officially opened last night, October 15, 2019, at the American Airlines Theatre.

The Rose Tattoo stars Cassie Beck as "Miss Yorke," Alexander Bello as "Salvatore," Tina Benko as "Estelle Hoehengarten," Andréa Burns as "Peppina," Susan Cella as "Giuseppina," Emun Elliott as "Alvaro Mangiacavallo," Paige Gilbert as "Bessie," Greg Hildreth as "The Salesman," Isabella Iannelli as "Vivi," Jacob Michael Laval as "Bruno," Ellyn Marie Marsh as "Violetta," Carolyn Mignini as "Assunta," Portia as "Flora," Ella Rubin as "Rosa," Jennifer Sánchez as "Mariella," Constance Shulman as "The Strega," Burke Swanson as "Jack," and Marisa Tomei as "Serafina."

This is one Tennessee Williams woman you won't soon forget. Marisa Tomei plays Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor. Sharply directed by Cullman, Williams' lesser-known gem sizzles with humor and heart in sultry New Orleans. Serafina erupts from the depths of despair to the heights of passion in this Tony Award-winning Best Play.

