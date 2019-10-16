Breaking: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2020 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre

This just in! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the film of the same name, will open on Broadway this coming spring at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Previews will begin Monday, March 9, 2020 in advance of an official opening night on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The musical features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will direct and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will choreograph. Ethan Popp (Tina) will serve as Music Supervisor. The musical, based on the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture, will be produced by multi-Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Avenue Q, Rent, In The Heights, Something Rotten!).

The principal cast of Mrs. Doubtfire will feature Rob McClure in the title role, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Producer Kevin McCollum said, "It's great to be back with Karey, Wayne and John - and working with Jerry has been a dream of mine. They do comedy and family like no one else - and bringing this beloved story to life as a hilarious and touching musical comedy is an irresistible opportunity."

Tickets for Mrs. Doubtfire will go on sale exclusively for American Express® Card Members today, Wednesday, October 16 at 10am (EST). American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Friday, October 25 at 9:59am (EST) by visiting Telecharge.com. Tickets are on sale to Audience Rewards members from Friday, October 25 at 10:00am (EST) through Friday, November 1 at 9:59am (EST). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 1 at 10am (EST).

Prior to Broadway, Mrs. Doubtfire will have its world premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, running from Tuesday, November 26 to Sunday, December 29. Mrs. Doubtfire marks the 22nd new musical produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre and is the 10th to go on to receive a Broadway premiere. Visit www.5thavenue.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

The creative team for Mrs. Doubtfire includes David Korins (Scenic Design), Catherine Zuber (Costume Design) Philip Rosenberg (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design) and David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig Design).When out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard loses custody of his kids in a divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As he gets lost in his new persona and grows closer to his kids, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Mrs. Doubtfire is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Mrs. Doubtfire is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.





