BWW TV: Mary-Louise Parker & Will Hochman Explain What THE SOUND INSIDE is All About!

Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker leads the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Previews are already underway for the play, which is set to open on October 17, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play The Sound Inside is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story-the question is how it ends.

Parker, her co-star Will Hochman, Cromer and Rapp just met the press to tell us what the new play is all about!





