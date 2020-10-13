Wake Up With BWW 10/13: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Tour and Return to Broadway, and More!

Check out all of today's top stories!

A Christmas Carol is hitting the road in 2021! This production of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus, opened on Broadway in 2019, and planned to return this year. While that was unable to happen, the production is planning a Broadway return in 2021 in addition to the tour.

Songs For A New World played at The London Palladium on Sunday 11 October - marking a return for musical theatre to the West End. Get a first look at the production in all new photos!

This Friday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members from Broadway's Hamilton will appear and perform as part of a virtual fundraiser for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

1) A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announces 2021 Tour and Broadway Return

2) Trent Kowalik Releases 'Warm Sunny Day'

Trent came up with Warm Sunny Day and sent his piano and voice demo to Kim Scharnberg, who encouraged him to expand it into a fully-produced song. Kim also connected Trent with his son, Will Scharnberg, who is an LA-based music producer, and the project quickly evolved.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: First Look at Rachel Tucker, Rachel John & More in SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at the London Palladium

4) WAYWARD GUIDE FOR THE UNTRAINED EYE Starring Darren Criss, Sean Astin and More Premieres Tomorrow

Wayward Guide for the Untrained Eye premieres tomorrow, Tuesday, October 13th! Starring Mary Kate Wiles, Steve Zaragoza, Darren Criss, Sean Astin, Carlos Valdes, and Titus Makin, the series releases new episodes Tuesdays with a podcast component on Fridays.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 3:30pm, his special guest is Tiler Peck. Tune in here!

- Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 5pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment , tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Beth Leavel Sings 'You're Not Sick You're Just In Love' with Adam Heller as Part of The Seth Concert Series

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered this weekend, featuring Beth Leavel and guest Adam Heller singing 'You're Not Sick You're Just In Love' from Call Me Madam!

What we're geeking out over: Original Cast of HAMILTON to Reunite for Joe Biden Fundraiser

The entire leading original cast of the musical are set to appear including Tony-winners, Leslie Odom, Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Daveed Diggs, as well as Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Okieriete Onadowan and Javier Muñoz.

The show's director Thomas Kail will also join the event to moderate a Q&A session with the cast.

Social Butterfly: Watch Jessica Vosk Takeover Our Instagram!

Jessica Vosk took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this past Saturday, October 10. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights to get a sneak peek into her day leading up to her virtual concert!

