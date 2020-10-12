A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announces 2021 Tour and Broadway Return

The production had planned to return to Broadway this year, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

A Christmas Carol is hitting the road in 2021!

This production of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus, opened on Broadway in 2019, and planned to return this year. While that was unable to happen, the production is planning a Broadway return in 2021 in addition to the tour.

This tour will include being the holiday centerpiece of the 54th season of plays and musicals at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, as well as being a part of the 2021 season at The Smith Center in Las Vegas. Specific tour dates will be announced at a later date.

A Christmas Carol opened on Broadway to rave reviews on November 20, 2019, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. The production ran at The Lyceum Theatre until January 5, 2020, and broke several box office records.

"We look forward to this tour and to being back on Broadway again during the Christmas season of 2021," said producer Tom Smedes. "We are also thrilled that our partners at The Old Vic Theatre are able to perform A Christmas Carol this year as part of their In Camera Initiative. They will play a live, full-scale production to an empty theater from December 12th through 24th that can then be streamed online."

This timeless - and timely - tale of isolation and redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

Last year's Broadway run supported BC/EFA and Hearts of Gold by taking up collections after each performance. The intention is to continue this tradition moving forward to support even more non-profit partners in the future.

A Christmas Carol features music, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Christopher Nightingale, scenic and costume design by Tony Award-winner Rob Howell, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Tony Award nominee Simon Baker, music direction by Michael Gacetta, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jillian Cimini, CSA, movement by Lizzi Gee, and associate direction by Thomas Caruso and Jamie Manton.

A Christmas Carol is produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott, Catherine Schreiber, Peter Stern, Xin Wen, Cornice Productions, Jack Lane, InStone Productions, Nancy Gibbs/Joseph Longthorne, Mark Lonow & JoAnne Astrow, J. Scott & Sylvia G Bechtel, Walport Productions, Alexandra Weinstein & Tobi Pilavin Weinstein, Propaganda Productions/42nd.Club, Beth Lenke/Wolfstone Productions, Tanninger Entertainment, CHK Productions/ Louise H. Beard & Seriff Productions, Mark Lippman, Fiona Howe Rudin/Sammy Lopez, David Lambert/Shawn Arani, Brian Mutert & Derek Perrigo/Gary & Reenie Heath, Terry Schnuck,with Associate Producer Chase Thomas.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You