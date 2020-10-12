WAYWARD GUIDE FOR THE UNTRAINED EYE Starring Darren Criss, Sean Astin and More Premieres Tomorrow
Wayward Guide is a 10 episode, quarter-hour series with an accompanying 10 episode podcast.
Wayward Guide for the Untrained Eye premieres tomorrow, Tuesday, October 13th! Starring Mary Kate Wiles, Steve Zaragoza, Darren Criss, Sean Astin, Carlos Valdes, and Titus Makin, the series releases new episodes Tuesdays with a podcast component on Fridays.
When an alluring corporate corruption story falls unexpectedly into their laps, twin podcasting-team Artemis and Paul Schue-Horyn are given the chance to prove themselves as top hosts at the American Podcasting Network. But opportunity soon leads to tragedy as the eccentric and divided locals they are interviewing in the small California mining town of Connor Creek start dropping like flies. With the threads of their investigation quickly becoming tangled and rumors of a bloodthirsty werewolf on the loose, the Schue-Horyn twins need to decide who to trust and the price they're willing to pay for a juicy story.
Check out the trailer below!
More Hot Stories For You
-
Actors' Equity Releases a Statement On the Extended Broadway Shutdown
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Broadway League has announced another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City, through May 30, 2...
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Play a Limited Run at London's Sondheim Theatre in December
One Show More! Les Miserables - The Staged Concert will play a limited run at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End, beginning December 5....
VIDEO: Check Out the Official Trailer For the Film Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
The first official trailer has dropped for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. ...
MJ THE MUSICAL On Broadway Postponed To September 2021
Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate announced today that, due to the Broadway shutdown, dates have been rescheduled for the upcomin...
PHOTO: Hugh Jackman Visits The Winter Garden Theatre, Future Home of THE MUSIC MAN
Hugh Jackman visited the Winter Garden Theatre where the upcoming production of The Music Man will be staged, and posed for a photo, shortly after the...
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 30!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 30 in the college category....