WAYWARD GUIDE FOR THE UNTRAINED EYE Starring Darren Criss, Sean Astin and More Premieres Tomorrow

Wayward Guide is a 10 episode, quarter-hour series with an accompanying 10 episode podcast.

Wayward Guide for the Untrained Eye premieres tomorrow, Tuesday, October 13th! Starring Mary Kate Wiles, Steve Zaragoza, Darren Criss, Sean Astin, Carlos Valdes, and Titus Makin, the series releases new episodes Tuesdays with a podcast component on Fridays.

When an alluring corporate corruption story falls unexpectedly into their laps, twin podcasting-team Artemis and Paul Schue-Horyn are given the chance to prove themselves as top hosts at the American Podcasting Network. But opportunity soon leads to tragedy as the eccentric and divided locals they are interviewing in the small California mining town of Connor Creek start dropping like flies. With the threads of their investigation quickly becoming tangled and rumors of a bloodthirsty werewolf on the loose, the Schue-Horyn twins need to decide who to trust and the price they're willing to pay for a juicy story.

Check out the trailer below!

