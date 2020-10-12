VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Takeover Our Instagram!

Jessica's Coco Catch Up is now available On Demand!

Jessica Vosk took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this past Saturday, October 10. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights to get a sneak peek into her day leading up to her virtual concert!

Jessica Vosk brought her "Coco Catch Up" (finally) to a real stage. The pandemic might keep us from Broadway, but it is important to bring a concert to you that was curated for this particular event. Now available to watch On Demand through November 11, 2020!

Jessica was recently on Broadway in Wicked after having spent a year playing Elphaba in the national tour of Wicked. Vosk also recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Debut Solo Album Wild and Free available for purchase at www.jessicavosk.com. Follow along @jessicavosk. For my family, who have always let me fly.

