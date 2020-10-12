Trent Kowalik Releases 'Warm Sunny Day'

Trent shared, 'I'm really excited about these new collaborations and bringing my voice, songs and dancing to a wider audience!'

Billy Elliot Tony Award winner Trent Kowalik recently joined the lineup of Broadway veterans Betty Buckley, Linda Eder, Larry Gatlin, Janet Dacal and many more in the online fundraising event, Iowa Concert of Hope (iowahope.com).

In August, Eastern Iowa was devastated by a derecho - a category 3 inland-hurricane. "Kim Scharnberg, who co-produced the concert, called and asked if I'd be willing to help," Trent explained, "so I immediately started thinking of what I could do. I've recently been writing songs at the piano so I wanted to write something specifically for this, something uplifting."

Trent spent the following weekend coming up with Warm Sunny Day and sent his piano and voice demo to Kim, who encouraged him to expand it into a fully-produced song. Kim also connected Trent with his son, Will Scharnberg, who is an LA-based music producer, and the project quickly evolved. Trent reached out to his friend Eamon Foley to help choreograph and shoot the video in Central Park. "Eamon and I have known each other for years and he has a lot of experience working with dancers because of his own dance background."

Trent concludes, "I'm really excited about these new collaborations and bringing my voice, songs and dancing to a wider audience!"

Check out the video for Warm Sunny Day below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You