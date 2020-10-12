Original Cast of HAMILTON to Reunite for Joe Biden Fundraiser
The show's director Thomas Kail will also join the event to moderate a Q&A session with the cast.
This Friday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members from Broadway's Hamilton will appear and perform as part of a virtual fundraiser for presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The entire leading original cast of the musical are set to appear including Tony-winners, Leslie Odom, Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Daveed Diggs, as well as Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Okieriete Onadowan and Javier Muñoz.
A fundraising email sent to supporters reads, "It would mean a lot if you were in the (virtual) room where the reunion happens...the Broadway cast of Hamilton is not throwing away their shot at helping Joe, Kamala, and Democrats all the way down the ballot win..."
The event is set to take place this Friday, October 16 at 9 PM. Access to the event is available for a donation to the campaign. There is no set amount to participate. Get more information here.
