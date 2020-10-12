Exclusive: Beth Leavel Sings 'You're Not Sick You're Just In Love' with Adam Heller as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
Beth's concert re-airs today at 3pm, get your tickets here!
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.
Beth Leavel's concert re-airs today at 3pm ET.
Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered last night, featuring Beth Leavel and guest Adam Heller singing 'You're Not Sick You're Just In Love' from Call Me Madam!
Beth Leavel starred most recently in her 13th broadway show, The Tony nominated and Drama Desk Winner for Best Musical, The Prom. She was awarded with Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for leading actress in a musical for her portrayal of Dee Dee Allen, a role written specifically for her. Beth also received a Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and LA Drama Critics Award for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone on Broadway as well as receiving a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle award nomination for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby, It's You. Other Broadway roles include June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince's Showboat, and Anytime Annie (Broadway debut) in 42nd Street. She has made numerous appearances on television and in commercials.
Elisa Danielle James is the winner of the Beth Leavel singing competition! She sang The Lady's Improving from The Prom as Beatrice Stockwell in The Drowsy Chaperone. Congrats Elisa!
