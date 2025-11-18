Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Wicked: For Good is expected to take over the box office this weekend, with a global opening of $200 million. Approximately $125-$150 million of that will come from theaters in the US and Canada, according to Deadline.

These numbers are up from Deadline's previous estimates, which predicted that the movie would open in the $112 million to $115 million range. It even clears The Hollywood Reporter's more liberal predictions, with their sources revealing at the time that the movie would perform around $120 million domestically. Reviews for the Wicked: For Good started to roll in on Tuesday, with critics praising the performances of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

If achieved, this will mark the biggest ever box office opening for a Broadway musical adaptation, surpassing the record set for Part One in 2024. That film brought in $112.5 million during its opening weekend in 2024. By the end of its theatrical run, it grossed over $756 million worldwide. Domestically, it became one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, and was also the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S.

In 2024, Wicked debuted in theaters alongside Gladiator 2, with Moana 2 following a week later. This year, other major November releases include The Running Man, Now You See Me, Now You Don't, and Zootopia 2.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out critics reviews here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.

Photo Credit: Universal