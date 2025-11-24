WICKED: FOR GOOD Achieves Biggest Opening for Broadway Musical Film Adaptation

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Wicked: For Good has broken a new record. The film, which officially hit theaters on Friday, opened with $226 million at the global box office, making it the biggest ever opening for a Broadway musical adaptation, according to Deadline. This surpasses the record set for Part One in 2024.

The final numbers have come in higher than previous reports, which indicated that the movie would open around $200 million. Last week, early screenings and preview showings brought in $30.8 million, making it the film with the best previews of the year, surpassing Fantastic Four: First Steps at $24.4 million. In 2024, Wicked: Part One made $19.2 million in previews, including early screenings.

Wicked: Part One film brought in $112.5 million during its opening weekend in 2024. By the end of its theatrical run, it grossed over $756 million worldwide. Domestically, it became one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, and was also the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S.

Listen to the soundtrack here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good, now in theaters, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.