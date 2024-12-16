WICKED Surpasses $500 Million Worldwide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wicked film has officially surpassed $500 million worldwide. According to Variety, as of this past weekend, the musical adaptation has generated $359 million domestically and more than $524 million worldwide to date.

The film earned $22.5 million in its fourth weekend of release, which is more than double that of Sony's “Kraven The Hunter”.

Read the original story on Variety.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Wicked is the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in domestic box office history, and the second-biggest worldwide.

About Wicked

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, follows Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power, and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

Read the reviews for Wicked here.