WICKED Cast Recording Streams Increase Ahead of New Film

As we prepare for the highly-anticipated Wicked movie musical, fans are returning to the iconic Original Broadway Cast Recording.

The day after the teaser trailer dropped, over a dozen songs from the album received significant spikes on Spotify in the U.S.

"Thank Goodness" by Kristin Chenoweth, Carole Shelley, and the cast of Wicked received a 256% uptick in streams.

The streams for "Dear Old Shiz" by Kristin Chenoweth and the cast of Wicked increased by 250%.

"No One Mourns The Wicked" by Kristin Chenoweth, Sean McCourt, Cristy Candler, Jan Neuberger, and more increased its streams by 200%.

"One Short Day" by Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, and the cast of Wicked increased by 175%.

"The Wizard and I" by Idina Menzel and Carole Shelley had a 170% increase in streams.

Streams for "Dancing Through Life" by Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Fitzgerald, Michelle Federer, Idina Menzel, and more increased by 170%.

"I’m Not That Girl" by Idina Menzel had a 165% increase in streams.

"As Long As You’re Mine" by Idina Menzel and Norbert Leo Butz saw a 140% increase in streams.

"No Good Deed" by Idina Menzel increased in streams by 130%.

"What Is This Feeling?" by Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, and the cast of Wicked had a 130% increase in streams.

Streams for "Defying Gravity" by Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and the cast of Wicked increased by 100%.

"Popular" by Kristin Chenoweth saw a 75% increase in streams.

While details for the Wicked movie musical soundtrack are currently under wraps, the Broadway album was released on December 16, 2003, after being recorded on November 10, 2003. It has been certified platinum three times and won the 2005 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

The Wicked movie musical will star Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda and Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Joining them are Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle.

*Data reflects average daily increases compared to the previous day in the U.S.