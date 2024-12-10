WICKED Author Gregory Maguire Says Lesbian Subtext is 'Intentional'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WICKED author Gregory Maguire has confirmed that lesbian subtext between Glinda and Elphaba is an intentional feature of their relationship.

In an interview with Them, Maguire said, “That was intentional, and it was modest and restrained and refined in such a way that one could imagine that one of those two young women had felt more than the other and had not wanted to say it.”

He expounded, “I wanted to make Oz seem as real as Middle Earth. I wanted it to have a depth of culture, a depth of history and a depth of complexity, of experience that was more analogous to the world in which we live. And that meant it had to have varieties of sexual experience."

During the film's promotional tour, star Ariana Grande responded to theories around the nature of the relationship between the characters, suggesting that her character "might be a little in the closet."

She shared that the two characters are “such a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be. So, you know, whether it’s romantic or platonic — Glinda might be a little in the closet — but if there were a time, you never know. Give it a little more time.”

Erivo shared that she doesn't think there’s "anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have. I think they do have a real relationship, it is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond.”

Grande's comment about Glinda's sexuality sparked several conversations online, with even the original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, weighing in.

"I thought so too way back when….," Chenoweth commented on E! News' coverage of the quote.

Further on in the interview, Grande continued to point out other character in Oz that may be part of the gay community, crowning Dr. Dillamond as a “gay icon.”

“Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade, right?” the Grammy-winner said. “Even the chickens… those chickens are gay. I mean, Dr. Dillamond in that Bode cardigan … Let’s talk about it. Let’s just talk for a minute about him and his custom tea device as well. With his tea and his cardigan, I’m just throwing it out there!”

About the Wicked Movie

The Wicked film adaptation also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.