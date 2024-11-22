Ariana Grande Suggests Glinda Is 'In the Closet': Kristin Chenoweth Responds

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth are suggesting that Glinda the Good Witch might be more than just a gay icon.

In a new interview while discussing the Wicked movie, Grande and Cynthia Erivo discusses the select Wicked fans who "ship" Glinda and Elphaba as a romantic couple. This led Grande to suggest that her character "might be a little in the closet."

She shared that the two characters are “such a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be. So, you know, whether it’s romantic or platonic — Glinda might be a little in the closet — but if there were a time, you never know. Give it a little more time.”

Erivo shared that she doesn't think there’s "anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have. I think they do have a real relationship, it is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond.”

Grande's comment about Glinda's sexuality sparked several conversations online, with even the original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, weighing in.

"I thought so too way back when….," Chenoweth commented on E! News' coverage of the quote.

Further on in the interview, Grande continued to point out other character in Oz that may be part of the gay community, crowning Dr. Dillamond as a “gay icon.”

“Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade, right?” the Grammy-winner said. “Even the chickens… those chickens are gay. I mean, Dr. Dillamond in that Bode cardigan … Let’s talk about it. Let’s just talk for a minute about him and his custom tea device as well. With his tea and his cardigan, I’m just throwing it out there!”

About the Wicked Movie

The Wicked film adaptation also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.