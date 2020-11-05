Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, November 5- with Christopher Sieber, Next On Stage and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 5, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Christopher Sieber. click here

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

Broadway HD presents: Meshuga Nutcracker - This full-length musical comedy features the wonderfully silly sensibilities of the folklore of Chelm (the fictional town of fools) underscored by an invigorating, Klezmer-ized orchestration of Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite", now with original lyrics that celebrate Chanukah. click here

1:30 PM

The World Mosaic of Music and Dance - Experience musical cultures from Africa, Spain, South America, Russia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Ireland, and more, with a large selection of native instruments, plus jigs, tarantella, clog dance and flamenco dances. click here

2:00 PM

The Greater Manchester Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Christopher Sieber - Tune in to see the most star-studded show this season! So many famous faces will be in attendance! It's going to be the most epic special since........ Special appearances... by... stars... stars! Watch your favorite stars sparkle with Christopher Sieber, the star of his own special! The Christopher Sieber Special comes to you live from Birdland with maestro Billy Stritch at the piano! Great music may or may not include "Most Unusual Day," "Daybreak," "Song on The Sand," "The Theme From Hill Street Blues," "We Look To You," "Free Bird," "Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life," and much more! If you don't tune in, you will be missing the most important show of the season! click here

Queens Storytellers Online - Queens Theatre's hit storytelling show with ten new installments featuring fifty national storytellers. Each new show will premiere on Thursdays at 7pm, featuring a live talkback segment with host David Lawson and each week's featured storytellers. Our featured storytellers for November 5, 2020 are Kambri Crews, Angel Yau, David Arroyo, Kev Berry, and Tracey Starin. This event is presented FREE of charge. Queens Storytellers may contain strong language and mature subject matter - ages 14+ suggested. click here

Flavors of Magic - The Tank and the Society of Magicians present Divinely Diverse Deceptions! An international cast of magicians will perform a new show every other Thursday, bringing you into their home studios for grand illusions, minor miracles, and feats that defy the laws of nature. Some of the magic will even happen in your hands at home! There is something for everyone in Flavors of Magic- featuring all kinds of magicians doing all kinds of magic. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

Atlantic Theater Fall Reunion Reading Series: Guards at the Taj - In Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph's bold and arresting play, it is 1648 in India. Two Imperial Guards watch from their post as the sun rises for the first time on the newly-completed Taj Mahal - an event that shakes their worlds. When they are ordered to perform an unthinkable task, the aftermath forces them to question the concept of friendship, beauty and duty, and changes them. Guards at the Taj had its world premiere during our 2014|2015 season. It won 3 Obie Awards and 4 Lortel Awards, including "Best New American Play" and "Outstanding Play!" click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Bass-Baritone Craig Colclough partners with pianist Jeremy Frank for a program of arias by Verdi, Beethoven, Wagner and more. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Semiramide Starring Angela Meade, Elizabeth DeShong, Javier Camarena, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Ryan Speedo Green, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From March 10, 2018. click here

Live From Dizzy's - Club favorites & emerging artists are back on stage! Join us from the comfort of your home as we bring stunning NY views & the live jazz club experience to your living room. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage - BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE is back for Season 2! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. This week, find out which high schoolers made the cut for the Top 3! click here

Stars in the House - Best of the Vote - A - Thon. Seth and James review the excitement from Tuesday's show. click here

8:30 PM

Spring Awakening- presented by Capitol City Theater Company - The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years. Featuring a pop rock score sung by an amazing cast AMAZING local actors this show is sure not to disappoint! Join Capitol City Theater Company and their group of students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in the daring, remarkable Spring Awakening. All LIVE performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska and Streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International. click here

10:00 PM

The Space: Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight - Join Donato Cabrera and the members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic for Spotlight at The Space in six, specially curated LIVE performances, presented September-December 2020. Hear our esteemed musicians share the inspiration and the stories behind the music and artists as they perform their favorite pieces for small ensembles. Performances include conversations with Music Director Donato Cabrera and featured musicians, streamed right into your personal home viewing theater. click here

