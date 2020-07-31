Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, July 31- with Jerry Mitchell, Andrew Scott and More!

What's streaming today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 31, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Ballet for Life Lecture with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Lauren and Noodle click here

Lincoln Center at Home - InspectorPulse@Home: Different Hats! According to Inspector Pulse, if you change hats, you are like a musical theme with hat variations! click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Jerry Mitchell! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Through Song | Josh Lamon - Josh has been one of New York City's top audition coaches and is thrilled to taking this adventure with you. Josh approaches his coaching as a mentor would. Not just caring about the material and the specific audition but also the performer and their future goals helping assist them make a war plan for how to conquer this city one step at a time. His clients have booked principal roles in: West Side Story (Film and 2019 Revival), Rise (NBC), Inside Amy Schumer, Frozen (Broadway and Tour), Mean Girls (Broadway And Tour), Wicked (Broadway and Tour) and countless others. click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Black Theatre Week - The Black Theatre Preview! Culturally Black Theatres from across the country provide an exclusive look at how the global pandemic and the racial uprisings have affected their upcoming seasons. click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Actors' Workout Workshop with Mr. B (Episode 64). Flex your imaginative muscles by acting out a range of improvised scenes click here

2:30 PM

Three Kings - When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings'. Years later - recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed - Patrick traces the events of his father's life - and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion. By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships. The world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, has been created especially for Old Vic: IN CAMERA. This scratch performance will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Vasthy Mompoint click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Live with Atlantic | Creator's Cut - View selections from past Atlantic productions alongside the intrepid artists who built the world, and then stick around as they discuss transforming the work from a 2D page to the live stage! Featuring the creative team of The Secret Life of Bees: Susan Birkenhead, Sam Gold, Lynn Nottage & Duncan Sheik. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - Special guest Mary Testa, Broadway legend known for OKLAHOMA!, ON THE TOWN, 42ND STREET. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Ensemble Singing | Nathan Lucrezio - Have you always wanted to learn the singing numbers from your favorite Broadway Shows? In Nathan's Broadway Vocal Class we will do just that! First we will focus on how to approach your voice through a proper vocal and physical warm up. Followed by working on a specific selection from a Broadway Musical. The focus is versatility, and understanding how to sing within an Ensemble. Reading music is a plus but not a necessity! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Dance Cardio with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

7:30 PM

The Marsh Presents BINGO! with Josh Kornbluth - Hosted by Josh Kornbluth Audience members are invited to play five FREE games of BINGO! with prizes for the winner of each round. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Dvořák's Rusalka Starring Kristine Opolais, Katarina Dalayman, Jamie Barton, Brandon Jovanovich, and Eric Owens, conducted by Mark Elder. From February 25, 2017. click here

7:31 PM

#merrytxtmas (to all, and to all a good 'net) - For this special Christmas in July performance, a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text"), dressed as Santa Claus, recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the 'net). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

8:00 PM

Pride & Prejudice - It's the classic story so many know and love - five sisters navigate courtship in a socially restrictive Regency world. Lizzy hates Mr. Darcy at first, but learns that she can't always trust first impressions. Jane and Bingley fall in love, fall apart, and fall back together. Chaos ensues, but love triumphs in the end - for some. click here

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - THE PRIDE OF LIONS is a queer performance work which casts a panoramic eye on the plight of queer and trans people within the US legal system from the 1920s till today. In this DPTV excerpt, we visit five female impersonators on the night of their Broadway debuts in Mae West's ill-fated drag play The Pleasure Man. After the show is shut down by the NYPD for indecency, this quintet of aspiring queens experience a life altering evening in prison at the brutal yet suspiciously homocurious hands of New York's finest. click here

Stars in the House - AVENUE Q Original Broadway Cast members Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Rick Lyon and John Tartaglia. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Having gained acclaim from the likes of Wonderland, Paste, FLOOD, Brooklyn Vegan, and more, mmeadows have been quietly developing a reputation as one of the most exciting new indie duos around. Comprised of Kristin Slipp (Dirty Projectors, Cuddle Magic) and Cole Kamen-Green (who performed trumpet and horn arrangements on Beyonce's '4' and self-titled album), meadows wraps listeners in stunning waves of sound on their first EP Who Do You Think You Are, their winning combination of gorgeous vocals and astral soundscapes creating a must-listen debut project. click here

9:00 PM

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

