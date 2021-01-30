Virtual Theatre This Weekend: January 30-31- with Barrett Foa, Lesli Margherita and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, January 30-31, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, January 30

7:30 AM

Singles in Agriculture - On their last night together at the annual convention for singles in agriculture, a resilient young army widow who loves Modern Family and talks to her Pygmy goats, angles for romance with a religious dairy farmer from Oklahoma. Join Bristol Riverside Theatre for a LIVE online production of Singles in Agriculture by Abby Rosebrock. Directed by Amy Kaissar click here

9:30 AM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

2:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

3:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Black& Irish - A revealing discussion that explores the challenges, and celebrates the achievements, of Black and mixed-race Irish artists, and that underlines the need to make Irish arts and culture more inclusive. The panelists - from both sides of the Atlantic - are members of the Black&Irish social media movement. Grace Odumosu - a mixed-race Irish actress who works for Irish Chicago as a youth and family coordinator moderates. click here

5:00 PM

I Should Have Called You Earlier - I Should Have Called You Earlier is a one-on-one telephone play where you receive a call from a half familiar stranger. Together, you'll reflect back on an imagined past, playing games and sharing memories along the way. It's an intimate, interactive, and live experience that runs 15 - 20 minutes. I Should Have Called You Earlier is a Pay-What-You-Will performance. After your call, you'll receive an email with instructions to pay whatever amount you choose. All proceeds will go directly to the artists involved. click here

Rubix Control (Escape Room presented by Seize the Show) - What a time to be alive! Finally, an intergalactic cruise called The Rubix has launched and is on its way to civilize Mars! With a loyal captain and a team of five "space settlers," this new maiden voyage promises to be one for the history books. Unfortunately, you are an unpaid IT intern back on Earth. But when the ship goes off course and loses connection with Mission Control, they turn to you! This is your moment! You must reprogram the AI and bring the mission to safety. But it won't be easy. The Rubix is a twisting and turning modular ship, whose layout changes every few minutes, and there's a saboteur in your midst, who you must identify before the clock runs out. click here

7:00 PM

Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable: Passion - Porchlight Music Theatre's weekly Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable includes a lively discussion on a Sondheim work, hosted by Porchlight Artistic Director Michael Weber and featuring three special guests. This Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. CST, Sondheim's 1994 musical Passion is the focus of the penultimate episode of Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable. Passion tells the story of a love triangle and is adapted from Ettore Scola's 1981 film "Passione d'Amore" and its source material, Iginio Ugo Tarchetti's 1869 novel "Fosca." Weber's guests this week, discussing what many consider Sondheim's most personal work, are John Doyle (Tony Award-winning director; artistic director of Classic Stage Company), Judy Kuhn (multiple Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award nominee; Passion at the Kennedy Center Sondheim Festival) and Kathy Voytko (Broadway's The Frogs and Chicago Shakespeare's Passion.) Viewing is FREE. Watch all previous episodes in Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable series, which covers the entire Sondheim catalog, and this episode after the premiere, anytime for FREE on Porchlight's YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/c/PorchlightMusicTheatre/featured. click here

Dog Act - "Scavengers ain't got no appreciation of culture." - Zetta Throughout our global pandemic the world has come to realize that storytelling, about the past, present and future, are more important than ever. Enter The Seeing Place Theater's lively online production of Liz Duffy Adams's irreverent post-apocalyptic comedy, DOG ACT. The play follows the adventures of Rozetta "Zetta" Stone, a traveling performer, and her companion Dog (a young man undergoing a "voluntary species demotion") as they wander through the former northeastern United States. Zetta, Dog and their little troupe are on their way to a gig in China, assuming they can find it...and survive the journey. DOG ACT is a theatrical, darkly comic variation on the classic doomsday genre, with five original songs. DOG ACT features The Seeing Place veterans Erin Cronican, Robin Friend, William Ketter, Jon L Peacock, Hailey Vest, Brandon Walker (who appeared in one of the first productions of the play in 2005), and Weronika Helena Wozniak. It is directed by Erin Cronican, with stage management by Shannon Formas. Sound design and music composition by Brandon Walker, with scenic and costume design by Erin Cronican. click here

The Black Queen Screen Tests, Act 1 - An ALL-BLACK, virtual, workshop production of "The Black Queens, or House of Dinah," by Jerome A. Parker, built to elevate the theatricality and explore the "live." On November 20th, 2020 - after a series of in-house workshops - the Tank hosted a live stream of our experiments. But most importantly, this endeavor was created and entirely run by a 20+ team of BLACK creative artists, artisans and technicians. This absurd musical, which taps into the art of drag, mixes lip-syncing and live moments of dance and music to tell an intergenerational BLACK, QUEER story of self-reliance, resilience and survival. Songs from jazz legend, black/queer icon Dinah Washington's catalogue were celebrated here - and new, hybrid, virtual theater positions were created and built by an ALL-BLACK TEAM! The cast of The Black Queen Screen Tests includes Amanda Moreau (Wilhelmina), Joshua Josey (Lady), James Edward Becton* (Felicia), Joyia D. Bradley (Gladys), Suzanne Darrell*† (Tamika), Theodore Alexander (Wilhelmina Double) and Marcus L. Braggs (Lady Double). click here

Death and Mourning After - Timothy White Eagle in collaboration with cellist Lori Goldston will present a work in development titled Death and Mourning After. The duo will be presenting an improvised performance based on the themes, rituals and mythologies surrounding death. During the time of Covid White Eagle has been locked down and considering death rituals, early spiritual expression, first mythologies and humanities search for answers which lay out of reach, beyond the veil of death. Filmed in an empty theater at On the Boards in Seattle, Washington, this work in progress is an exploration of themes central of a major upcoming working from White Eagle. Available through Feb 7. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Rigoletto Starring Diana Damrau, Oksana Volkova, Piotr Beczała, Željko Lučić, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Michele Mariotti. From February 16, 2013. click here

THE NOURISH PROJECT - The Nourish Project is created in collaboration with a multidisciplinary cast of musicians, dancers, storytellers, writers, and cultural organizers from around the country, including: playwright Jaisey Bates (the day we were born); international touring artist Edna Vazquez; Bessie Award-winning choreographer Joya Powell with performers from her dance company Movement of the People; organic farmer and artist Nikiko Masumoto; theatermakers Latrelle Bright (The Water Project) and Madeline Sayet (The Magic Flute at The Glimmerglass Festival); award-winning performing artist Joaquin Lopez; performers Jono Eiland (Miss You Like Hell), Natalie Benally, Siobhan Juanita Brown (The America Play), Sage Chanell, and Dr. Michelle Tom; and NYC Youth Poet Laureate Camryn Bruno. Using music, dance, and poetry curated through a framework of the five senses and four natural elements, The Nourish Project hosts a space for audiences to follow their curiosity and explore their own paths during the experience. click here

8:00 PM

Toshi Reagon's 37th Annual Birthday Concert: From The Bunker Studio - Joe's Pub Live! - Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely return virtually for Toshi's 37th annual birthday celebration. Reagon's annual birthday shows have become staples of the New York performance ecosystem, and this performance will mark an incredible artist's journey. Toshi Reagon has been described by Vibe magazine as "one helluva rock'n'roller-coaster ride" and by Pop Matters as "a treasure waiting to be found," Toshi Reagon is a one-woman celebration of all that's dynamic, progressive and uplifting in American music." Toshi is a Singer/Musician/Composer/Producer/Curator. Her music has been featured in film and television and she has collaborated with several dance companies including Urban Bush Woman, Jane Comfort, and LAVA. She is the founder of WORD*ROCK*&SWORD: A Festival Celebration of Women's Lives, an 8-day festival that takes place in NYC every September. She has curated several events in NYC including her GoodFolk series in collaboration with Joe's Pub and The Schomburg Center for Black Research in Black Culture's Women in Jazz Festival. click here

Stars in the House - It's Guest Host Week! Join host Brenda Braxton for... Billy Mitchell's Villain: DeBlanks (a fill-in-the-blanks comedy) *A madcap Mad-libs murder mystery adventure with guests Carly Hughes, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Barrett Foa, Lesli Margherita and Frank DeCaro! click here

8:30 PM

Billy Stritch Sings Mel Torme - Mel Torme was one of the greatest American singers. His virtuoso talents ranged from swing to scat to lush ballads. Stritch embodies those gifts along with his own brilliance at the piano. Billy Stritch sings Mel Torme covers many great American standards on which Torme put his personal stamp. Having personally known Torme, Stritch offers wonderful stories about Mel's life and career. Featuring two top New York this show is not to be missed! Streamed to your home. Tickets $25. click here

9:00 PM

Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams - Join Broadway star Syndee Winters and Grammy award-winning artist Ben Williams for an evening of original mashups. Featuring hits from your favorite Broadway shows and pop songs from the '90s and 2000s. click here

Rubix Control (Escape Room presented by Seize the Show) - What a time to be alive! Finally, an intergalactic cruise called The Rubix has launched and is on its way to civilize Mars! With a loyal captain and a team of five "space settlers," this new maiden voyage promises to be one for the history books. Unfortunately, you are an unpaid IT intern back on Earth. But when the ship goes off course and loses connection with Mission Control, they turn to you! This is your moment! You must reprogram the AI and bring the mission to safety. But it won't be easy. The Rubix is a twisting and turning modular ship, whose layout changes every few minutes, and there's a saboteur in your midst, who you must identify before the clock runs out. click here

Sunday, January 31

9:30 AM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

2:00 PM

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett and returns alone to the Irish Rep virtual stage to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin mines the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work-including Waiting for Godot, The Unnamable and Texts for Nothing -allows audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

3:00 PM

Michelle Bradley, soprano & Brian Zeger, piano - Winner of the George London-Leonie Rysanek Award and a 2018 alumna of the Metropolitan Opera's prestigious Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, Michelle Bradley garnered great acclaim in concert and recital debuts last season with the Orchestre de Paris and at the Kennedy Center. Of her DC recital the Washington Post proclaimed Bradley "an impressive soprano (and) exceptional talent... with surprising power on the lower end and high notes extending from finely spun to fierce." This recital will be live-streamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. Debussy: Proses Lyriques Chausson: Chanson perpétuelle Strauss: Morgen, Op. 27, No. 4 Strauss: Befreit, Op. 39, No. 4 Mahler: Rückert Lieder Selection of Spirituals arranged by Grant Still, Miller, and Johnson click here

5:30 PM

Quicksilver - Violini a due: A European Journey CASTELLO: Sonata quarta from Sonate Concertate in Stil Moderno, Libro II (Venice, 1629) FONTANA: Sonata undecima from Sonate a 1. 2. 3. per il violino... (Venice, 1641) FALCONIERI: L'Eroica, sonata a tre from Il primo libro di Canzone, Sinfonie, Fantasie (Naples, 1650) DE MURCIA: Marizapalos from Saldívar Codex No. 4 (Madrid, c.1722) FALCONIERI: Passacalle ROSENMÜLLER: Sonata seconda a due from Sonate a 2. 3. 4. e 5. Stromenti da arco & altri (Nuremberg, 1682) SCHMELTZER: Polnische Sachspfeiffen from the Rost MS (Baden-Baden, c.1660) BUXTEHUDE: Prelude in G minor, BuxWV 163 KERLL: Sonata a 2 from Rost MS (Baden-Baden, c.1660) CAZZATI: Sonata decima "La Bentivoglia" from Suonate, Op.18 (1656) LEGRENZI: Sonata terza from La cetra, Libro Terzo Op.10 (Venice, 1673) ERLEBACH: Ciaconna from Sonata III in A major from VI Sonate (Nuremberg, 1694) click here

6:00 PM

You're the Worst Reunion - Play-PerView will reunite the principal cast members of FXX's comedy series "You're the Worst"a?? with series creator a??Stephen Falka?? in a??Sunday Funday: A "You're The Worst" Reuniona??. Series stars Todd Robert Andersona?? ("American Vandal"), a??Desmin Borgesa?? (Amazon's "Utopia," a??The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity)a?? , Darrell Britt-Gibsona?? (a??Judas and The Black Messiah)a?? , a??Aya Cash a??(Amazon's "The Boys," a??Kingsa??), a??Kether Donohuea?? (a??Pitch Perfect)a?? , a??Chris Geerea?? ("A Million Little Things"), a??Allen Maldonadoa?? ("The Last O.G."), a??Allan McLeoda?? ("Drunk History"), Brandon Mychal Smitha?? ("Four Weddings and a Funeral"), a??and a??Janet Varneya?? ("Stan Against Evil") a??will appear ina?? this Play-PerView exclusive event. In addition, a??lead singer of the band Slothrust a??Leah Wellbauma?? will perform the show's theme song, "7:30AM," live. a?? The event will feature a live-streamed reading of the season two episode "A Rapidly Mutating Virus," with the main cast joined by original performers a??Sunkrish Balaa?? ("Castle"), a??Tessa Ferrera?? ("Catch-22"),a?? Erik Griffin ("Workaholics"), a??Ambrit Millhousea?? ("Pretty Little Liars"), a??Artemis Pebdania?? ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") and a??Collette Wolfea?? (a??Hot Tub Time Machine,a?? "A.P. Bio"). The reading will bea?? followed by a moderated discussion and Q&A for the audienceledbya??TheHollywoodReporter'a??sa??LesleyGoldberga??. Additionalcastingwillbeannouncedsoon. Followingthis presentation, a??Sunday Funday: A "You're The Worst" Reuniona?? will be available on-demand until February 4th. Proceeds from this event will benefit a??Feeding Americaa??. click here

7:00 PM

The Black Queen Screen Tests, Act 3 - An ALL-BLACK, virtual, workshop production of "The Black Queens, or House of Dinah," by Jerome A. Parker, built to elevate the theatricality and explore the "live." On November 20th, 2020 - after a series of in-house workshops - the Tank hosted a live stream of our experiments. But most importantly, this endeavor was created and entirely run by a 20+ team of BLACK creative artists, artisans and technicians. This absurd musical, which taps into the art of drag, mixes lip-syncing and live moments of dance and music to tell an intergenerational BLACK, QUEER story of self-reliance, resilience and survival. Songs from jazz legend, black/queer icon Dinah Washington's catalogue were celebrated here - and new, hybrid, virtual theater positions were created and built by an ALL-BLACK TEAM! The cast of The Black Queen Screen Tests includes Amanda Moreau (Wilhelmina), Joshua Josey (Lady), James Edward Becton* (Felicia), Joyia D. Bradley (Gladys), Suzanne Darrell*† (Tamika), Theodore Alexander (Wilhelmina Double) and Marcus L. Braggs (Lady Double). click here

Meet Me in St. Louis - In this heartwarming musical, based on the beloved 1944 film of the same name, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaptation from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) includes favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a treat for families of all ages. This new digital production is an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical, based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. The cast of Meet Me in St. Louis includes Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Esther Smith, William Bellamy (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Lon Smith, Rufus Collins (The Dead, 1904) as Alonzo Smith, Kerry Conte (Mary Poppins National Tour) as Lucille Ballard, Melissa Errico (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Anna Smith, Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rose Smith, Kathy Fitzgerald (Wicked) as Katie, Ian Holcomb (London Assurance) as Warren Sheffield, Austyn Johnson (The Greatest Showman) as Agnes, Jay Aubrey Jones (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Grandpa, Kylie Kuioka (The King and I National Tour) as Tootie, Ashley Robinson (A Child's Christmas in Wales) as Postman and Trolley Man, and Max von Essen (An American in Paris) as John Truitt. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Macbeth Starring Maria Guleghina, Dimitri Pittas, Željko Lučić, and John Relyea, conducted by James Levine. From January 12, 2008. click here

THE NOURISH PROJECT - The Nourish Project is created in collaboration with a multidisciplinary cast of musicians, dancers, storytellers, writers, and cultural organizers from around the country, including: playwright Jaisey Bates (the day we were born); international touring artist Edna Vazquez; Bessie Award-winning choreographer Joya Powell with performers from her dance company Movement of the People; organic farmer and artist Nikiko Masumoto; theatermakers Latrelle Bright (The Water Project) and Madeline Sayet (The Magic Flute at The Glimmerglass Festival); award-winning performing artist Joaquin Lopez; performers Jono Eiland (Miss You Like Hell), Natalie Benally, Siobhan Juanita Brown (The America Play), Sage Chanell, and Dr. Michelle Tom; and NYC Youth Poet Laureate Camryn Bruno. Using music, dance, and poetry curated through a framework of the five senses and four natural elements, The Nourish Project hosts a space for audiences to follow their curiosity and explore their own paths during the experience. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer - Jeremy Jordan recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation of the show. Next up is his lead role as seminal record producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the feature, Spinning Gold, and starring as Seymour in the New York production of the iconic Little Shop of Horrors. Other films include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and Newsies. His TV work includes series regulars on CW's Supergirl, NBC's Smash and Disney Channel's Tangled, and guest starring on The Flash, Elementary and Law and Order: SVU. Other Broadway shows include his Tony-nominated starring role in Newsies, playing Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), starring as Tony in West Side Story, and playing leads in Rock of Ages and Waitress. Follow @JeremyMJordan for concert and music updates. Ashley Spencer was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She began taking dance lessons at the age of four and later became a member of the Canton Ballet Company. After graduating high school, Ashley moved to New York City to pursue her dreams as a Broadway actress. Her first job was a touring show called Barbie Live in Fairytopia. She then auditioned for Grease: You're The One That I Want!, a reality show casting the roles of Sandy and Danny in the Broadway revival of Grease. She went on to star on Broadway as Sandy, as well as Amber in Hairspray, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and one of three Divas in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She appeared regionally in Les Miserables, The Producers, Curtains and Crazy For You. click here

Toshi Reagon & BIGLovely - The Sacred Music Show - Recorded live at Joe's Pub on January 27, 2019 With Bobby Burke, Carla Duren, Ganessa James, Marcelle Davies-Lashley, Josette Newsam, Bernice Johnson Reagon, Toshi Reagon, Jason Walker, and Adam Widoff. Toshi Reagon's annual birthday shows are staples of the New York performance ecosystem and culminate in The Sacred Show - a tribute to the musical legacy of Toshi's mother Bernice Johnson Reagon. This performance, recorded on January 27, 2019 captures the alchemy that occurs only when mother and daughter share Joe's Pub's intimate stage. click here