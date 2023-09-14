Video: Watch a New Trailer for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway

The Broadway cast includes Steve Haggard as Harry Potter, with Angela Reed as Ginny Potter and Joel Meyers as their son Albus Potter.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Get a first look at a new trailer for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway below!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. RowlingJack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.  

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

The Broadway cast includes Steve Haggard as Harry Potter, with Angela Reed as Ginny Potter and Joel Meyers as their son Albus Potter. David Abeles and Jenny Jules play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Maya Olivia Thomas plays their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Aaron Bartz plays Draco Malfoy and Erik Christopher Peterson plays his son Scorpius Malfoy. Imani Jade Powers plays Delphi Diggory.

They are joined by Chadd Alexander, Kevin Rico, Chelsey Arce, Quinn Blades, Ebony Blake, Darby Breedlove, Ted Deasy, Irving Dyson Jr., Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Chance Marshaun Hill, Edward James Hyland, Nick Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Spencer LaRue, Rachel Leslie, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Erik Evan Olson, Alexandra Peter, Dan Piering, William Rhem Jr., Kiaya Scott, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Karen Janes Woditsch and Brittany Zeinstra.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. “You’ll be wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).

Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive.




