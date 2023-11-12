Video: Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building

The production celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway on October 30, 2023.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

Watch Wicked's current Elphaba, Alyssa Fox, perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building in this new video below!

The production recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on October 30, 2023. The current cast of Wicked includes Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, John Dossett as The Wizard, Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, Jordan Litz as Fiyero, Jake Pedersen as Boq, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. 

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

WICKED features a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good." The Gershwin Theatre on 50th Street and Broadway is that magical place. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. It will send your spirits soaring to heights you’ll never forget.




1
Video: WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink) Photo
Video: WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink)

Since Wicked opened on Broadway in 2003, 25 women have taken the stage as Elphaba, and 19 more have portrayed Glinda- and those figures don't even include the many understudies and standbys who have also covered the beloved roles. Many of those women were on hand Monday night as the show celebrated its 20th anniversary.

2
Video: The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Cele Photo
Video: The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration

The company of Wicked truly couldn't be happier to be a part of the 20th anniversary cast- a fact they made clear on Monday night's green carpet. In this video, watch as we check in with the full Broadway company!

3
Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKEDs 20th Anniversary Photo
Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Broadway's best gathered to celebrate Wicked's 20 epic years on Broadway on Monday night, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved.  BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, as well as the star-studded after party. Check out photos from the party here!

4
Photos: On the Red Carpet at WICKEDs 20th Anniversary Celebration Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at WICKED's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunite at the special WICKED 20th Anniversary Celebration. Get a look at the photos of the original Broadway stars on the red carpet!

