Video: Watch Luna and the Cast of KPOP Perform 'Super Star'

An all new video has been released from KPOP the Musical, featuring Luna and the cast performing the song 'Super Star'! Check out the video below!

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of KPOP will be released digitally on May 8 and physically on May 12, 2023. The album was originally scheduled to be released on February 24, 2023 but was delayed.

KPOP on Broadway played its final performance December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

KPOP was directed by Teddy Bergman; book by Jason Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; music and lyrics by Max Vernon; and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The production starred Luna, Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.



