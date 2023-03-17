Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KPOP, The Musical
Click Here for More on KPOP, The Musical

Video: Watch Luna and the Cast of KPOP Perform 'Super Star'

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of KPOP will be released digitally on May 8 and physically on May 12, 2023.

Mar. 17, 2023  

An all new video has been released from KPOP the Musical, featuring Luna and the cast performing the song 'Super Star'! Check out the video below!

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of KPOP will be released digitally on May 8 and physically on May 12, 2023. The album was originally scheduled to be released on February 24, 2023 but was delayed.

KPOP on Broadway played its final performance December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

KPOP was directed by Teddy Bergman; book by Jason Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; music and lyrics by Max Vernon; and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The production starred Luna, Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.






Related Stories
Track List Revealed for KPOP Original Broadway Cast Album Photo
Track List Revealed for KPOP Original Broadway Cast Album
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of KPOP is coming soon! Check out the full track list for the upcoming release.
New Release Date Announced For KPOP Original Bway Cast Album Photo
New Release Date Announced For KPOP Original B'way Cast Album
KPOP stans will have to wait a little longer to hear the show's hotly anticipated cast recording. 
Photos: Broadway Community Uplifts Asians On Broadway at KPOP Photo
Photos: Broadway Community Uplifts Asians On Broadway at KPOP
See photos from a gathering at KPOP on Broadway, which took place to uplift and celebrate Asians on Broadway.
Theater Community to Gather Celebrate Asians on Broadway Photo
Theater Community to Gather Celebrate Asians on Broadway
The theater community will gather to celebrate and uplift everyone in the Broadway community especially KPOP Broadway!

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 3/17: PARADE Opening Night Coverage, ROOM Postponed, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/17: PARADE Opening Night Coverage, ROOM Postponed, and More!
March 17, 2023

Top stories: Check out our opening night coverage and reviews for Parade, plus the Broadway production of Room has been postponed, and more!
Meet the Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
March 17, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief, begins previews on Broadway tonight, March 17, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The official opening is set for April 19, 2023. Meet the cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong!
Video: Jason Robert Brown Addresses The Crowd As PARADE Takes Its Opening Night BowsVideo: Jason Robert Brown Addresses The Crowd As PARADE Takes Its Opening Night Bows
March 16, 2023

The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. As part of the opening night celebration, the show's Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown took to the stage to address the crowd. See full video of his remarks.
Video: See Highlights From PARADE On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & MoreVideo: See Highlights From PARADE On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More
March 16, 2023

The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out a first look at the cast in action!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DEAR WORLD At City Center Encores!Review Roundup: Critics Visit DEAR WORLD At City Center Encores!
March 16, 2023

New York City Center Encores! presents Dear World, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, running through March 19, 2023. This madcap romp is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, who helmed Herman's Mack & Mabel (2019 Encores!), with new Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra. Read reviews for the production!
share