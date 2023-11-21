Video: Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Video: Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES

Kelly Clarkson opened today's episode of her talk show with a cover of Cole Porter's "I Get a Kick Out of You."

Originally sung by Ethel Merman in the musical Anything Goes, the song has also been covered by singers like Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, and more.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host has frequently covered Broadway hits during the "Kelly-oke" segment of her show. In the past, Clarkson has sung "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress, "Losing My Mind" from Follies, and more.

Following the talk show's move from LA to NYC, showrunner Alex Duda recently teased to BroadwayWorld that audiences will be seeing much more of Broadway on the NBC program in its new home.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer has been vocal about her wishes to step into a Broadway role in the past. Earlier this year, Clarkson revealed that she is working on a musical of her own, adding that Broadway was "one of the main reasons" she moved to New York City. 

Watch the performance here:






