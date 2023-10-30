Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York City

The Kelly Clarkson Show is making its Broadway debut.

Following four seasons in Los Angeles, CA, Clarkson has brought her daytime talkshow to the Big Apple, officially kicking off season five in its new Rockefeller Center studio.

"To be in New York City and 30 Rock, the media mecca of the world and with an audience of 200 people, there's an energy that is palpable. We love it," says showrunner Alex Duda, who has been with the show since season one.

The big move to New York City will also give The Kelly Clarkson Show unlimited access to something you can't find in any other city: Broadway.

Clarkson is no stranger to Broadway. Her Max Martin-produced hit "Since U Been Gone" is currently bringing down the house in & Juliet eight-times-a-week. She has also belted out covers of songs like "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress and "Losing My Mind" from Follies during the opening "Kellyoke" segment of her show.

However, being on the other side of the country made Broadway-focused interviews and performances nearly impossible — until now.

Duda teases that Broadway will become a "big component" of the show in its new home. Just today, Merrily We Roll Along stars Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff joined Clarkson on the show, a couple blocks away from the Hudson Theatre.

Monday's episode included a sit down with the show's trio, along with Clarkson joining them to test her Broadway musical knowledge with a round of "I Need to Know If You Know This Show." Gutenberg! the Musical's Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells have also made an appearance recently.

Now, Duda has an idea for a segment called "Broadway in 6A," opening up their 30 Rock studio to New York productions, while also giving a lucky audience member a moment in the spotlight.

"We'd love to have more Broadway performances. I want to do a thing called 'Broadway in 6A,' because that's our stage, and get different casts to come in and perform. But, I want to send an audience member, just a random audience member, to the show the night before," Duda shares.

Since, Clarkson throws to audience members frequently throughout her show, having a the studio attendee give a first-hand reaction to the Broadway show would add on to its cool and comforting environment.

"From the beginning, we built our show around who Kelly is. Kelly's a connector," Duda said of the GRAMMY-winner. "She connects not just the people on the couch, but the people behind the cameras, the audience."

As for what Broadway shows could be coming to The Kelly Clarkson Show next, the possibilities are seemingly endless.

"I was so excited to highlight Merrily. I was so excited to highlight Gutenberg. I know we want to do Shucked, that was one we think is really fun."

Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Kelly Clarkson test their Broadway musical knowledge with a round of "I Have to Know If You Know This Show."

Broadway shows performing on daytime shows are a common practice, with productions frequently making the rounds on shows like Good Morning America and The TODAY Show. Rosie O'Donnell is often commended for giving the nation more exposure to musicals during her early 2000s talk show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

"Rosie was always good at that when Rosie was on. Kelly's a big fan of Rosie," Duda shared. "That was one of the things that I think she grew up watching. So it's like, 'Oh my gosh, we're going to be in Rockefeller Center just like Rosie was.'"

While "Broadway in 6A" would involve some planning, the original American Idol winner is also known to burst into a spontaneous musical number. During her pilot episode, she and Sweeney Todd star Josh Groban surprised audiences with an impromtu musical interview.

"I just think there's so much that we can do here as a show that loves music," Duda says, also mentioning that she has hopes for a fun caroling segment with musical people during the holidays.

Relocating her talk show also meant that Clarkson moved her entire life to New York City, bringing up another question that theatre fans have been asking: When will Clarkson finally grace the Broadway stage herself?

The "Breakaway" singer has been vocal about her wishes to step into a Broadway role in the past. Earlier this year, she also revealed that she is working on a musical of her own, adding that Broadway was "one of the main reasons" she moved here. No updates on the potential Kelly Clarkson Broadway show have surfaced since then.

So while it may take some time for Clarkson to make her own New York stage debut, it seems like Broadway musicals have a new home at The Kelly Clarkson Show.

