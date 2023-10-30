Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York City

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 1 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 3 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway Photo 4 Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York City

The Kelly Clarkson Show is making its Broadway debut.

Following four seasons in Los Angeles, CA, Clarkson has brought her daytime talkshow to the Big Apple, officially kicking off season five in its new Rockefeller Center studio.

"To be in New York City and 30 Rock, the media mecca of the world and with an audience of 200 people, there's an energy that is palpable. We love it," says showrunner Alex Duda, who has been with the show since season one.

The big move to New York City will also give The Kelly Clarkson Show unlimited access to something you can't find in any other city: Broadway.

Clarkson is no stranger to Broadway. Her Max Martin-produced hit "Since U Been Gone" is currently bringing down the house in & Juliet eight-times-a-week. She has also belted out covers of songs like "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress and "Losing My Mind" from Follies during the opening "Kellyoke" segment of her show.

However, being on the other side of the country made Broadway-focused interviews and performances nearly impossible — until now. 

Duda teases that Broadway will become a "big component" of the show in its new home. Just today, Merrily We Roll Along stars Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff joined Clarkson on the show, a couple blocks away from the Hudson Theatre.

Monday's episode included a sit down with the show's trio, along with Clarkson joining them to test her Broadway musical knowledge with a round of "I Need to Know If You Know This Show." Gutenberg! the Musical's Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells have also made an appearance recently.

Now, Duda has an idea for a segment called "Broadway in 6A," opening up their 30 Rock studio to New York productions, while also giving a lucky audience member a moment in the spotlight.

"We'd love to have more Broadway performances. I want to do a thing called 'Broadway in 6A,' because that's our stage, and get different casts to come in and perform. But, I want to send an audience member, just a random audience member, to the show the night before," Duda shares.

Since, Clarkson throws to audience members frequently throughout her show, having a the studio attendee give a first-hand reaction to the Broadway show would add on to its cool and comforting environment.

"From the beginning, we built our show around who Kelly is. Kelly's a connector," Duda said of the GRAMMY-winner. "She connects not just the people on the couch, but the people behind the cameras, the audience."

As for what Broadway shows could be coming to The Kelly Clarkson Show next, the possibilities are seemingly endless.

"I was so excited to highlight Merrily. I was so excited to highlight Gutenberg. I know we want to do Shucked, that was one we think is really fun."

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York City
Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Kelly Clarkson test their Broadway musical knowledge with a round of "I Have to Know If You Know This Show."

Broadway shows performing on daytime shows are a common practice, with productions frequently making the rounds on shows like Good Morning America and The TODAY Show. Rosie O'Donnell is often commended for giving the nation more exposure to musicals during her early 2000s talk show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

"Rosie was always good at that when Rosie was on. Kelly's a big fan of Rosie," Duda shared. "That was one of the things that I think she grew up watching. So it's like, 'Oh my gosh, we're going to be in Rockefeller Center just like Rosie was.'"

While "Broadway in 6A" would involve some planning, the original American Idol winner is also known to burst into a spontaneous musical number. During her pilot episode, she and Sweeney Todd star Josh Groban surprised audiences with an impromtu musical interview.

"I just think there's so much that we can do here as a show that loves music," Duda says, also mentioning that she has hopes for a fun caroling segment with musical people during the holidays.

Relocating her talk show also meant that Clarkson moved her entire life to New York City, bringing up another question that theatre fans have been asking: When will Clarkson finally grace the Broadway stage herself?

The "Breakaway" singer has been vocal about her wishes to step into a Broadway role in the past. Earlier this year, she also revealed that she is working on a musical of her own, adding that Broadway was "one of the main reasons" she moved here. No updates on the potential Kelly Clarkson Broadway show have surfaced since then.

So while it may take some time for Clarkson to make her own New York stage debut, it seems like Broadway musicals have a new home at The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen Are Expecting Their First Child! Photo
Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen Are Expecting Their First Child!

BroadwayWorld is sending congratulations to Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella and her wife Mo Mullen on the announcement of their first child!

2
Video: See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo
Video: See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour

Get a first look at new footage of the North American Tour of Girl From the North Country!

3
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on Broadway Photo
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on Broadway

Only three more weeks to see the strictly limited engagement of THE SHARK IS BROKEN, the laugh-out-loud comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway.

4
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of Walk Like A Woman Photo
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'

Watch Here Lies Love cast members Sarah Kay and Nathan Angelo perform an unplugged version of 'Walk Like A Woman' below!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Charlamagne Tha God Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW TonightCharlamagne Tha God Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW Tonight
Pippa Scott to Release 'Blue Christmas' This WeekPippa Scott to Release 'Blue Christmas' This Week
GAYC/DC In Search of New GuitaristGAYC/DC In Search of New Guitarist
CMA Presents Jeannie Seely With 2023 Joe Talbot AwardCMA Presents Jeannie Seely With 2023 Joe Talbot Award

Videos

See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Video
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged Video
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SIX

Recommended For You