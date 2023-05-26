Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical

In a recent interview, Kelly Clarkson revealed that she is currently "writing something for Broadway."

"I'm in love with theater and Broadway and all that. I never thought I'd get a chance to do anything like that," Clarkson shared. "Eventually I would love to do something [on Broadway]. I am in the works of writing something right now and working on something ... for Broadway."

While there are currently no other details about Clarkson's Broadway musical debut, she has discussed her "dreams" of being on Broadway in the past.

The reveal comes after the announcement that Clarkson will be moving her NBC daytime talk show to New York City in the fall. The move could potentially open up the opportunity for Clarkson to pursue her Broadway dreams, while also allowing Broadway productions to perform on the series.

No stranger to musicals, Clarkson has performed a few showtunes on her talk show, including "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress and "Losing My Mind" from Follies. Her hit single "Since U Been Gone" can currently be heard on Broadway in & Juliet. Watch her perform the song with the show's Tony-nominated star Lorna Courtney here.

Clarkson's new album, "Chemistry," will be released on June 23. Listen to the latest single here. Check out how you can see her in Las Vegas here.

Watch the interview clip here:

kelly clarkson is gonna get that tony pic.twitter.com/3fVuKDXxh8 — ??????☀️ (@redwineclarkson) May 25, 2023

About Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is one of the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles. Her multi-Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” is currently filming its 4th season and has already been picked up for its 5th and 6th seasons. Additionally, she was the winning coach on seasons 14, 15, 17, and 21 of “The Voice” and will return as a coach for Season 23.

She recently released her EP “Kellyoke” which features six studio versions of popular covers from the Kellyoke segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In 2021 she released her GRAMMY-nominated ninth studio album “When Christmas Comes Around…,” her latest since 2017’s critically acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated album “Meaning of Life” and second holiday offering following 2013’s “Wrapped In Red.” The 15-track collection, featuring a mix of new original songs and Christmas classics, sees Clarkson explore a wide range of holiday emotions and experiences anchored by her incomparable vocal prowess.

The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of “American Idol.” Clarkson’s debut single, “A Moment Like This,” followed and quickly went to #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year’s best-selling single in the U.S. Further, Clarkson is one of pop’s top singles artists, with 17 singles boasting multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world, including such global favorites as “Miss Independent” and “Because of You.”

Clarkson has released nine studio albums (“Thankful,” “Breakaway,” “My December,” “All I Ever Wanted,” “Stronger,” “Wrapped in Red,” “Piece By Piece,” “Meaning of Life,” “When Christmas Comes Around…”), one EP, “Kellyoke,” one greatest hits album and two children’s books (New York Times Top 10 bestseller “River Rose and the Magical Lullaby” and “River Rose and the Magical Christmas”).

Clarkson was most recently honored with the 2,733rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is the recipient of an array of awards, including three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host” for “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” three GRAMMY Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, one MTV Movie & TV Award, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards and one Country Music Assn. Award. She is also the first artist to top each of Billboard’s pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.

Photo Courtesy of PictureGroup for FOX