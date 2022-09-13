VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Losing My Mind' From Stephen Sondheim's FOLLIES

Kelly Clarkson took the stage to cover 'Losing My Mind' from Stephen Sondheim's musical, Follies, during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson show. The performance featured Jaco on the guitar. Check out the video below!

Losing OUR Minds for this Sondheim #Kellyoke ? Shoutout to Jaco on the guitar! pic.twitter.com/woLQmKbiJ7 - The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) September 13, 2022

Follies is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Goldman.

The plot takes place in a crumbling Broadway theater, now scheduled for demolition, previously home to a musical revue (based on the Ziegfeld Follies). The evening follows a reunion of the Weismann Girls who performed during the interwar period. Several of the former showgirls perform their old numbers, often accompanied by the ghosts of their younger selves. The score offers a pastiche of 1920s and 1930s musical styles, evoking a nostalgic tone.

The original Broadway production, directed by Harold Prince and Michael Bennett, with choreography by Bennett, opened April 4, 1971. The musical was nominated for 11 Tony Awards and won seven. The original production ran for over 500 performances but ultimately lost its entire investment. The musical has had a number of major revivals, and several of its songs have become standards, including "Broadway Baby", "I'm Still Here", "Too Many Mornings", "Could I Leave You?", and "Losing My Mind".