WAITRESS
VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'She Used to Be Mine' From WAITRESS

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.

Jan. 7, 2022  

Kelly Clarkson covered "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress the musical this morning on her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson chose to perform the song after the Waitress Broadway Twitter account requested that she sing it before the production prematurely closed.

Clarkson was later joined by Ciara Renee, who was the last actress to perform Jenna in Waitress before the show closed.

Watch the full performance and interview below!

In season 3 of her one-hour daytime talk show, multi-talented, Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson uses her gift of connection to bring viewers something new: a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music! It's like a weekday brunch party with a fascinating guest list of people who would otherwise never meet.

From Los Angeles, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. Clarkson and Alex Duda are executive producers.

