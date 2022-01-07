VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'She Used to Be Mine' From WAITRESS

Kelly Clarkson covered "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress the musical this morning on her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson chose to perform the song after the Waitress Broadway Twitter account requested that she sing it before the production prematurely closed.

Clarkson was later joined by Ciara Renee, who was the last actress to perform Jenna in Waitress before the show closed.

Watch the full performance and interview below!

From Los Angeles, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. Clarkson and Alex Duda are executive producers.