Video: Writer Aaron Sorkin Takes Over a Category on JEOPARDY! MASTERS

Aaron Sorkin, writer of the hit play To Kill a Mockingbird, recently appeared on Jeopardy! Master to ask contestants a selection of trivia questions about this wide-ranging career, spanning from his TV shows like The Newsroom to the Academy Award-winning film The Social Network. Watch the video to find out the answers!

Sorkin is an Academy Award and Emmy-winning screenwriter, director, and renowned playwright who made his Broadway debut with A Few Good Men. His subsequent film adaptation was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Best Picture. Sorkin won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Social Network and received an Academy Award nomination for his screenplay Moneyball.

Additional screenplays include Steve Jobs, The American President, and Charlie Wilson's War. In 2017, Sorkin made his directorial debut with Molly's Game, which he also wrote, earning him an Academy Award nomination for best adapted screenplay. Sorkin wrote and directed The Trial of the Chicago 7, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Acclaimed across mediums, Sorkin created and produced The West Wing, which won 26 Primetime Emmy Awards, The Newsroom, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and Sports Night and the stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird. More recently, he wrote and directed the film Being the Ricardos and revised the book for Lerner and Loewe's Camelot for the 2023 Broadway revival.