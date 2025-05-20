Video: Can You Guess The Answer to This Drama-Themed Final Jeopardy?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The category of "Drama" was recently featured as the final Jeopardy on an episode of the popular game show. The clue given to the contestants was: "The first time a woman played a role on the professional stage in England, it was this wife of a soldier in a play 50-some years old." Watch the video to find out the answer!

Jeopardy! often features theater and Broadway-themed categories, including a recent one dedicated to the Tony-nominated play Oh, Mary!, which saw Cole Escola make an appearance on the show. Past Broadway categories and final Jeopardys include "The Stage" "Broadway Debuts," Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.