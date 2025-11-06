Video: Tom Felton Praises Special Effects in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beginning this month, Tom Felton is making his Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as Draco Malfoy, returning to the character he played for ten years in the hit film franchise.

During an interview on The Tonight Show, the actor spoke about coming to New York for the production and witnessing the acclaimed stage magic on display in the show. "One of the deals I had with the team was that I don't want to know how the magic is done, because once you know how the trick's done, you lose it," he explained.

"I was reminded that I do have to know some of it because I'm part of it. But I'm staring at it six feet away from them on the wings, trying to figure out how they do various [illusions.]"

He went on to say that, at the beginning of the rehearsals, his wand skills were "a little rusty," but it has been a great experience tapping back into the character. Check out the full interview with Felton above.

Felton is playing a 26-week run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from November 11, 2025 to May 10, 2026 at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre. Written by Jack Thorne and based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series.

It has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. It’s now the 3rd longest running Broadway play of all time. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.