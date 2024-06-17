THE OUTSIDERS, STEREOPHONIC, HELL'S KITCHEN & MORE TAKE HOME TONY AWARDS - THE COMPLETE LIST!

Video: The MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Team Accepts the Tony Award For Best Revival of a Musical

Merrily We Roll Along is currently playing at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

By: Jun. 17, 2024
The 77th Annual Tony Awards have wrapped up!

Merrily We Roll Along won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Watch the team's acceptance speech below:

About Merrily We Roll Along

Merrily We Roll Along is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Max RackenbergBrady WagnerSherz AletahaMaya BoydLeana Rae ConcepcionMorgan KirnerKen KrugmanCorey MachTalia RobinsonAmanda RoseJamila Sabares-KlemmBrian SearsEvan Alexander Smith, Christian StrangeKoray TarhanVishal VaidyaNatalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.




