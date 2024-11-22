Video: The Avett Brothers Perform SWEPT AWAY Title Song

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Avett Brothers, writers of the new Broadway musical Swept Away, visited the TODAY Show on Friday to perform the title number from the show. The Avett Brothers have written both the music and lyrics for Swept Away, which officially opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, November 19. Watch them perform the song here!

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke,and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.