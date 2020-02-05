Video Special: Join Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations to Bermuda with Jenn Colella, Jason Danieley and LaChanze!

Do you dream of setting sail to some of the world's most exotic destinations, accompanied by some of Broadway's brightest stars? Seth Rudetsky is here to make your dreams come true!

With Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations, you can cruise the seven seas with Broadway favorites Jenn Colella, Jason Danieley and LaChanze, who will join in on the fun to Bermuda and Newport (July 12 - 19, 2020). The Caribbean is calling on this Bermuda and Newport voyage, round trip from New York aboard the incredible Celebrity Summit. Seth and company have some incredible events and exclusive Broadway shows in store!

Need to know more about the leading players of the cruise? Meet Jenn Colella: cruise? Jenn is best known for her Tony-nominated performance as Captain Beverly Bass in the original Broadway production of Come From Away. Her other Broadway credits include: If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off-Broadway she's been seen in Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, Closer Than Ever, and more. Regionally, she's appeared in Annie Get Your Gun (PCLO); Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus); Side Show (Kennedy Center). And on TV she's been seen in "Feed The Beast;" "Elementary;" "All My Children;" "The Good Wife;" "Rescue Me." Film: Uncertainty (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).









Meet Jason Danieley:

In a career spanning two decades, Jason Danieley made his Broadway debut as the titular role in the Harold Prince revival of Candide in 1997, in which he was the recipient of the Theatre World Award and nominated for a Drama Desk Award.

Danieley has since appeared in Broadway productions of The Full Monty, Curtains, Next to Normal, Chicago, The Visit, and was most recently in Pretty Woman at the Nederlander Theater.

He has recorded numerous albums, including his solo album Jason Danieley & The Frontier Heroes, and regularly performs his solo concerts around the country.

Here is Jason when he was featured opposite Kristin Chenoweth in Seth's Actors Fund concert of FUNNY GIRL. Make sure you stay until the end when Jason hits a high Bb and Kristin goes to an F above high C!





Meet LaChanze:

LaChanze most recently appeared on Broadway in A Christmas Carol. In her legendary career, she has also been seen in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical, 2018 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and 2018 Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance), The Color Purple (2006 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical), Once on This Island (nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), If/Then, Ragtime, Company, Uptown It's Hot.

Some of her Off-Broadway credits include The Secret Life of Bees (Atlantic Theatre), The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds her Chameleon Skin (Drama Desk nomination), Dessa Rose (OBIE Award), Inked Baby, Spunk, and From The Mississippi Delta.









One of the most exciting events on #SethsBwayCruise is the final variety show. Not only do the celebrities sing duets and trios that they've never performed together before (Rebecca Luker, Kerry Butler and Faith Prince played the strippers in "You Gotta Get A Gimmick") but the passengers star in production numbers alongside the stars! Throughout the cruise, Seth rehearses with the passengers, and on the last night, they join the stars onstage.



Below is Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Tony nominees Christopher Fitzgerald and Liz Callaway joining #SethsBwayCruise passengers performing "What The World Needs Now Is Love."



After the Pulse Nightclub shooting, James and Seth gathered a bunch of Broadway stars to record the song (which went to No. 1 on iTunes) as a fundraiser for the victims and their families (raising over $100,000).



Here is #SethsBwayCruise singing to the original orchestral tracks during the final variety show.





SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky (dubbed "The Mayor of Broadway" by Audra McDonald), has teamed up with cruise travel expert Judy Perl to create Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations, a new line of Broadway-themed cruises. The vacations include itineraries on luxury cruise lines including Regent Seven Seas, Cunard and Celebrity. The partnership's first 2020 offering will be in February to the Caribbean on Celebrity. The new partnership brings together a Broadway insider with a VIP travel expert.

Seth Rudetsky, who began on Broadway as a musician for such shows as Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and The Producers, is known worldwide for his irreverent and in-depth takes on everything Broadway. His solo shows have garnered five-star reviews in London, and his Broadway musical Disaster! was a New York Times critics' pick. Seth's comedy writing has garnered him three Emmy nominations. Seth is the host and music director for The Seth Rudetsky Series in which he teams with Broadway stars such as Patti LuPone and Sutton Foster in concert halls across the country and at New York City's Town Hall for hilarious off-the-cuff interviews and show-stopping performances. Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations programs in 2020 feature a diverse range of international travel options including cruises to: The Eastern Caribbean: February 15-22 on board Celebrity Equinox with Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (Prom) and Lillias White (The Life), as well as Seth's Sirius XM co-host Christine Pedi. The Adriatic & Greek Isles: June 14-25 on board the Seven Seas Voyager with Broadway leading ladies Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) and Andrea McArdle (Annie) along with Tony winner Santino Fontana (Cinderella, Tootsie). Bermuda and Newport: July 12-19 on the Celebrity Summit with Drama Desk Award winner Jenn Colella (Come from Away), Pretty Woman's Jason Danieley and Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple). A Transatlantic Crossing from New York to London: October 22-30, on board Cunard's Queen Mary 2 with Tony winners Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls) and Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza). Performers are subject to change. Early 2021 scheduling includes a cruise to Key West, Mexico and Grand Cayman on board Celebrity Apex, February 13-20.

