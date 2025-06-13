Video: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Tony Wins During Entr'acte

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sunset Boulevard celebrated their Tony wins by showing off their new trophies during the show's entr'acte! While the "walkaround" backstage was displayed on the screen for the audience to see what goes on backstage at the hit revival, Tom Francis gestured to a sign that read "Tony Award Winner: Best Musical Revival," before heading into Nicole Scherzinger's dressing room, where the production's three Tony Awards were sitting on her table.

Francis then left the theatre to perform the title song out on the street, where he showed off the theatre's new signage that celebrates their recent Tony wins.

The production had a big night at the Tony Awards, being nominated for seven awards and taking home three, including Best Revival of a Musical, Nicole Scherzinger for her performance as Norma Desmond, and Best Lighting Design.

At the same performance's curtain call, Tom Francis gave a speech honoring the show's Tony winners including director Jamie Lloyd, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nicole Scherzinger and lighting designer Jack Knowles.