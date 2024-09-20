Video: SUNSET BOULEVARD Cast Seen Rehearsing Title Number Outside the Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the most talked-about moments from the upcoming revival of Sunset Boulevard is the title number, where actor Tom Francis is recorded live outside singing before re-entering the theatre.

As the musical's Broadway return was announced, many have wondered how the moment – also recreated at this year's Olivier Awards – would translate to New York City.

Earlier this week, Tom Francis and the musical's ensemble were spotted outside of the St. James Theatre rehearsing the number, potentially giving insight to how it will be performed once the production begins previews on Saturday, September 28.

In the TikTok, Francis is seen exiting the St. James Theatre onto 44th Street. He is then joined by more members of the cast near the Shubert Theatre, currently home to Hell's Kitchen. As a group, they seemingly back back towards their theatre, all while being recorded by a small camera crew.

It is uncertain if this is the official way the song will be performed when the musical begins performances, or if Francis will perform it live outside every night.

A music video for the song was released earlier today, with a look at how "Sunset Boulevard" was performed during the revival's West End run.

ABOUT “SUNSET BLVD.” ON BROADWAY

Nicole Scherzinger stars as the immortal Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated Sunset Blvd., reimagined by visionary director Jamie Lloyd, with book and lyrics by Don Hampton and Christopher Hampton.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and captivating relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens on the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

Sunset Blvd. on Broadway is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder.

Previews for Sunset Blvd. begin Saturday, September 28 at the St. James Theatre in New York City. For more information and tickets visit https://sunsetblvdbroadway.com/.