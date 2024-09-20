SUNSET BOULEVARD Will Release Cast Recording Next Month; Listen to the First Song!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a multi-Olivier Award-winning run in London, the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., directed by two-time Tony Award® nominee and multiple Olivier Award® winner Jamie Lloyd, is headed to Broadway soon!

To mark the show’s Broadway premiere at the St. James Theatre, starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award® nominee Nicole Scherzinger, a new cast recording, 'SUNSET BLVD: THE ALBUM', will be released Friday, October 25 on The Other Songs label.

Pre-order the physical and digital editions HERE.

Plus, the title song, 'Sunset Boulevard', has been released digitally today. Performed by Olivier Award winner Tom Francis, ‘Joe Gillis’ in London and on Broadway, this is the first track to be unveiled from the new recording of this iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber score. Listen here.

Director Jamie Lloyd also directed a new music video to accompany the release of “Sunset Boulevard” - watch it below!

SUNSET BLVD: THE ALBUM was recorded live on the stage at London’s Savoy Theatre, where the new production first captivated audiences during its West End run.

Lloyd Webber said, “This single sees Tom Francis give a mesmerising, dramatic performance, showcasing his dynamic vocal talent, and the complexity of the character of Joe Gillis. It is part of an album which, I think, is one of the best we have ever created. It perfectly captures one of the finest and most exciting reinventions of Sunset Boulevard ever produced.”

Jamie Lloyd said, “I was extremely humbled by the amazing enthusiasm of our West End audiences and am thrilled we get to bring this production to Broadway. When we recorded the album live on the stage of the Savoy in London, I was once again overwhelmed by the depth and power of Nicole Scherzinger’s performance — these iconic songs have never been sung like this before. Having the exceptional Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young, and David Thaxton join Nicole at the St. James Theatre will be an unforgettable experience.”

When The Jamie Lloyd Company’s new production of Sunset Blvd. began performances in London last fall, it immediately grabbed the attention of theatergoers worldwide as an extraordinary reimagination of Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical which is based on the classic Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder.

The London production won seven Olivier Awards in total, including Best Musical Revival, Nicole Scherzinger for Best Actress in a Musical and Tom Francis for Best Actor in a Musical.

Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black, Christopher Hampton and Amy Powers, the album was produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jamie Lloyd, Lee McCutcheon, Adam Fisher and Alan Williams. The album was recorded live and then mixed officially in Dolby Atmos, spatial audio.

ABOUT “SUNSET BLVD.” ON BROADWAY

Nicole Scherzinger stars as the immortal Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated Sunset Blvd., reimagined by visionary director Jamie Lloyd, with book and lyrics by Don Hampton and Christopher Hampton.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and captivating relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens on the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

Sunset Blvd. on Broadway is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder.

Previews for Sunset Blvd. begin Saturday, September 28 at the St. James Theatre in New York City. For more information and tickets visit https://sunsetblvdbroadway.com/.