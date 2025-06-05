Video: Paul Tazewell Takes Over a Costume Design Category on JEOPARDY! MASTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony and Academy Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell recently appeared on an episode of Jeopardy! Masters, offering clues to the contestants about famous costumes and their designers from film and television. Earlier this year, Tazewell won an Oscar for his work in part one of the Wicked movie. Test your knowledge of costume design by watching the video!

Jeopardy! and Jeopardy! Masters often features theater and Broadway-themed categories. Recently, Jeopardy! dedicated a category to the Tony-nominated play Oh, Mary!, which saw Cole Escola make an appearance on the show. Likewise, playwright Aaron Sorkin called into Jeopardy! Masters for a category about his work. Other Broadway categories and final Jeopardys include "Drama," "Broadway Premieres," "The Stage" "Broadway Debuts," Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Hosted by “Jeopardy!” G.O.A.T. Ken Jennings, the third annual “Jeopardy! Masters” 2025 tournament features an expanded lineup of the top-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants, each competing in two action-packed games per hourlong episode for the grand prize of $500,000.