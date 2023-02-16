Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Maude Apatow Prepares To Step Into LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway

Apatow makes her New York stage debut alongside Tony Award winner Matt Doyle and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's "Euphoria", Netflix's "Hollywood") has kicked off her run as 'Audrey' in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors. The show has shared a peek inside Maude's rehearsal process as she prepared to take on the iconic role in the hit production! See the behind the scenes video below!

Apatow makes her New York stage debut alongside Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.


